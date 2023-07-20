22,500 km Overland Expedition from India to Siberia

Road to Siberia by WBB

Extreme Overland pioneers, Wander Beyond Boundaries (WBB) partners with CEAT to undertake this historic overland drive from India to Siberia.

It has been my dream to see Indian vehicles in that part of the world. I’m grateful to CEAT & Mahindra Adventure to have supported this. This will test grit, resilience & endurance at another level” — Nidhi Salgame, Founder, WBB

NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WBB, in partnership with CEAT, is embarking on a first-of-its-kind journey by road from Mumbai to Magadan and Vladivostok spanning 22,500 km across 6 time zones and 5 countries – India, Nepal, China, Mongolia, and Russia. With Mahindra Adventure as the vehicle partner, the expedition will be flagged off on 2nd August 2023 from the CEAT Tyres office at RPG House, Worli, Mumbai. The expedition aims to create history at multiple levels. It is for the first time ever that Indian-manufactured vehicles, manned by an Indian crew, driven on Indian-made CEAT All-terrain tyres are set to reach Oymyakon, the coldest inhabited place on earth in Russia’s Far East. It’s a remote part of the world that boasts extreme terrain and weather few dare to engage with. It serves as an affirmation of our indelible spirit, engineering and grit and will contribute to furthering India’s image in the world.

This expedition is led by WBB founder, Nidhi Salgame, an extreme terrain driver who specializes in pioneering journeys and first-of-its kind routes. Till date she is the only Indian to have successfully completed a solo drive to Oymyakon in 2016 in peak winter. Subsequently WBB undertook a single car expedition in Sept 2019 to Oymyakon with a four-member crew. “It has been my dream to see our Indian vehicles in that part of the world,” says Nidhi having conceptualized and curated this mammoth expedition. She adds, “I’m grateful to CEAT and Mahindra Adventure to have supported this.

It takes vision and foresight to back such an effort. This will test grit, resilience, and endurance at another level.”

Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd, said, “We believe this expedition perfectly embodies CEAT’s passion for exploration. The crew will embark on the ultimate test on this challenging route. They will encounter diverse terrains and extreme weather conditions with the safety of CEAT tyres. Our tyres are built to handle the expectations and demands of such a gruelling expedition. We are proud to associate with Nidhi of Wander Beyond Boundaries, a true explorer at the helm of this adventure. This expedition will inspire countless individuals to embrace their own sense of adventure and explore the world with confidence. As the team prepares for a historic journey, we are happy to flag off the event from our heritage HQ, RPG House.”

The team comprises eight professionals from Bangalore, Hubli, Hyderabad and Pune; driving enthusiasts from varied backgrounds (stock broker, doctors, architect, interior designer, organic farmer) at the pinnacle of their careers who have taken time out for this epic drive. “What binds this team is their love for exploration. Like always, our journeys are about wandering beyond boundaries, first within and then outside to shape our own lens for life,” adds Nidhi.

The team will enter Nepal through the land border at Sanauli and reach Kathmandu. Further, they enter Tibet to stop by the Everest Base Camp and finally reach Lhasa. It’s a long drive through Mainland China via Chengdu, Xian and the ancient city of Pingyao to reach Beijing, with a quick stop at the Great Wall of China. Entering Mongolia, in the southeastern corner of the Gobi Desert, remote and forgotten offroad tracks await this team before they make it to Ulaan-Bataar. Entering Southern Siberia, they drive by the world’s largest freshwater lake – Lake Baikal on the Trans-Siberian route moving east via Ulaan-Ude before deviating north to reach Yakutsk, in the Sakha Republic in Eastern Russia. Land of permafrost, they take the Road of Bones, one of the most challenging roads in the world to hit Magadan with a quick detour to Oymyakon, the Pole of Cold, the coldest inhabited place on earth in Russia’s Far East. The vehicles will be driven to Vladivostok and shipped back to India.

About Wander Beyond Boundaries (www.wanderbeyondboundaries.com):

Wander Beyond Boundaries is an adventure outfit that offers extreme overland expeditions to explore marine and wildlife explorations. Our endeavour is to explore lesser-known parts of the earth from Asia to Africa. Our expeditions are rigorous, challenging and exploratory, designed to push individuals into areas that reveal their true self, while appreciating nature and culture in remote lands that few have access to