Online reform meetings must reach communal-level: PM

HÀ NỘI – The Government’s steering committee for administrative reform held its fifth session under the chair of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday.

The meeting, connected to the 63 provincial-level localities via videoconference, reviewed activities of administrative reform in the first half of 2023 and set up tasks for the remaining months.

In his remarks, PM Chính, who is also head of the committee, said that stepping up administrative reform, boosting the decentralisation of power, and building a lean, efficient and effective state apparatus remain issues identified by the Party and State as a focus and a breakthrough during the building of a law-governed socialist state in the new period.

He recognised efforts and achievements in this regard by the Government, all-level authorities, sectors, localities, and the committee, but also pointed out that there remain many shortcomings and problems.

Given this, the Government leader asked the relevant parties to continue making reviews and taking actions to ensure people and businesses can quickly access and handle administrative procedures and other works with time and expenses saved while preventing bureaucracy, corruption, and other negative phenomena.

The committee should connect its meetings with communal-level authorities via videoconferencing in order to enhance the sense of responsibility and power at this level, which directly meets and works with people and businesses, the PM requested.

The Cabinet leader asked relevant sectors to focus on three priorities in administrative reform, namely reviewing legal documents, reviewing administrative procedures at all levels and reviewing officers who performed administrative reform tasks.

He said reviewing administrative procedures aims to boost production and business and must put people and businesses at the centre to solve problems.

He asked members of the Government’s steering committee for administrative reform and relevant agencies and localities to consider administrative reform as a key mission and one of the criteria to evaluate cadres, civil servants and public employees.

Responding to proposals of representatives from business associations on administrative procedures related to work permits, visa issuance for foreigners, and tax and customs procedures, PM Chính urged for removing unnecessary regulations.

Ministries and localities should not approve new legal documents that plague residents and businesses in order to create opportunities for businesses to develop and make improvements in issuing work permits and electronic visas for citizens of all countries, he said. – VNS