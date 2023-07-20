PHILIPPINES, July 20 - Press Release

July 20, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF INTERVIEW SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS WITH PINKY WEBB CNN PH: THE SOURCE Q: The Maharlika Investment Fund signed into law, there are already some groups planning to question this before the Supreme Court. This is something you support if they intend to speak to you about this, especially in terms of the procedural process by which it was passed? SRH: Well they may not even need to talk with me or perhaps with my Minority Leader Sen. Koko Pimentel because well-documented yung naging proseso o yung kamalian man o kakulangan man ng proseso of the passage into law of the Maharlika Investment Fund law, but certainly they have my full moral support if they will challenge the constitutionality of the law in the Supreme Court. Q: I spoke to Senate President Migz Zubiri yesterday just in terms of the way by which the enrolled bill was finalized. The bill was finalized into an enrolled bill and transmitted to Malacanang, again, let's refer back to this controversy on the prescriptive period by which those who abuse the fund can be held liable. Two Sections here the one said 10 years the other said 20 years, but according to Sen Migz, this is what he said yesterday, on the floor, it was really supposed to be 10 years and then Senator Risa Hontiveros had made a manifestation t make it 20 years but then sometime after that the decision on the floor was to retain the 10 years. Is this accurate? SRH: What exactly happened was that I proposed an amendment to the Chair, Chair Mark, during the period of amendments na maging 20 years ang prescriptive period because there was a section in the committee report that said 10 years. Hindi yun tinanggap ni Chair Mark and I submitted to that. Pero noong tiningnan namin noong huli yung committee report, there was actually an original provision in the committee report - ibig sabihin galing sa komite ng chair - na 20 years pala. So sabi ko nga, "Bakit hindi na lang tinanggap yung aking proposed amendment of 20 years since it was already in the original committee report?" Ngayon dapat nalinis nila yon before approving the bill on third and final reading in the Senate, but that wasn't their last chance to clean it up. Doon sa bicameral conference committee meeting dapat ay nilinis nila kasi the committee report ended up with two different provisions, diba? Yung original na nasa committee report pala na 20 years naman pala - and then I don't know which came first - yung sinabi ni Chair Mark na he would be firm na 10 years lang, the one he refused to amend upon my proposal. So dapat nalinis nila iyon noong bicameral conference committee hearing pero reportedly ni hindi ginawa yung meeting na iyon. It's a messy situation kasi messy bill at hindi ko alam kung paano nila nilinis yan. Hindi ko nga alam kung malinis yung napirmahan ni Presidente into law. Q: But with a defense such as everyone finished at 2 or 3 am , and everyone would have to come back the next day. All of you are tired, and it was an honest mistake, according to Senate President Migz Zubiri. Is that acceptable? SRH: Honest mistakes can be corrected honestly at yun nga, pwede namang nilinis noong inapprove nung third and final reading the following day, Wednesday, at lalong pwedeng linisin ng maayos in the bicam conference committee meeting. Hindi ko alam kung bakit reportedly hindi nangyari iyon, hindi nila ginawa iyon. And the fact that it was approved on third and final reading at 2 in the morning, sinubukan ko ngang pigilin iyan eh. Kasi ang pagkakaalam nga namin ni Minority Leader Sen. Koko we would be approving it the following day pa, Wednesday. So ang alam namin wala pang botohan sa Martes eh biglang madaling-araw pagbobotohan na on third and final reading. Ang sabi ko, "Pwede bang... kasi ang pagkaalam namin bukas pa, sa Miyerkules pa?" And by that time, thinking na Wednesday pa pagbobotohan, we were prepared to go only up to approval on second reading pero sabi ng presiding officer, "Hindi pwede, we have to finish this now because there's going to be a bicam at 11 am on Wednesday diba." Oh di yun na nga, yun sana yung pagkakataon nila na linisin ang bill pero apparently ni hindi ginawa iyon. And in the first place, sinabi nga ni Minority Leader Sen. Koko we should not be making important decisions nang disoras, at the ungodly hour in the early morning. Q: Yung pong sinasabi ni Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, such a decision needs plenary action. Sinasabi naman ni Senate President Migz na meron talagang mga ganitong sitwasyon, pero nakikita naman sa transcript wala talaga silang pinalitan in form really and substance again it was an honest mistake. I guess the question is, at the end of the day is it ok? Because there could be mistakes, it was an honest one, it was a small one, and it was in the transcript, pwede po bang, is it at the end of the day, acceptable to you? SRH: Hindi pa rin. Hindi naman yung transcript yung bill, hindi yung transcript yung pinirmahan ni Presidente into law. It has to be the bill eh kung sa bill may dalawang magkaibang probisyon in the same topic, one providing for a mere 10 year prescriptive period and another one providing for double that, a 20 year prescriptive period kailangan iwasto yan and through the proper process also not through a consensus among a majority number of senators only not through chat groups, kailangan namin yan gawin through plenary as we are supposed to do every stage of the process. Q: The Maharlika Investment Fund Act the President made a statement recently after the signing he gave reassurance that financial decisions and not political decisions will govern the investment fund and this will be made by experts. Is this reassuring or comforting for you? SRH: It's hardly comforting or reassuring enough. Dahil naging napakapolitikal ng proseso ng pagtulak nitong Maharlika investment fund act in fact sa pagnkakandarapan na ipasa ito kasi yan yung gusto ng Malakanyang nagkaundagaga kami sa Kongreso ayan tuloy, ang daming sablay, so if the process leading up to the passage of the law was so political and heedless sa many economic arguments against it, we will recall na hanggang sa huling sandali nag-aapila ang labindalawang ekonomista mula sa University of the Philippines na huwag pirmahan ni presidente iyon dahil makakasama talaga sa ating ekonomiya. And there are so many immediate repercussions of this law dapat ang Kongreso ang magpprovide para sa expenditure ng public funds pero sa kasalukuyang hugis ng Maharlika fund, the scrutiny of the disbursement of the funds will be beyond the scrutiny and authorization regularly by Congress. Yung mga investments na ito magiging beyond the reach na ng elected representatives, so napaka politikal at kulang na kulang sa sound financial foundations the law itself at yung magiging mga proseso nito. It's not a logical follow on kahit sa unang SONA ni Presidente, where he identified a lot more expenditures diumano na gagawin ng kanyang administrasyon pero konting-konti ang mga revenue sources, and now under Maharlika the Finance Secretary is authorized to move these funds around, eh dapat sound decisions by Congress on the expenditures. Ngayon pati yung GSIS at SSS ay pwedeng magcollaborate sa mga Maharlika investments. So anong mangyayari sa mga expenditures na sinabi ni Presidente kahit nung unang SONA nila, regional specialty hospitals, yung kanilang signature build better more infrastructure program, potable water systems kahit nga yung kanilang condonation of debts of agrarian reform beneficiaries? So hindi reassuring at all yung mere reassurance ni Presidente upon insisting on signing this law given yung proseso in the run up to the passage of the law and yung mga implications na nakabaon mismo sa mga probisyon ng batas. Q: The President says we will disengage from the ICC, the DOJ Secretary Boying Remulla says that they cannot enter the country, Sol Gen also says that they will engage from the ICC, any communication from the ICC. With this kind of development, which I guess would not really be a surprise, what could happen next? Kasi wala naman pong police powers ang ICC. Sabihin natin mag-issue sila ng arrest warrant. SRH: Well kung mag-issue na ng arrest warrant at pati summons yung ICC. Bagamat wala silang police powers dito sa loob ng Pilipinas and indeed very regrettably nag-disengage si Duterte prior from the ICC at kahit may ganyang mga pronouncements ang Justice Secretary and the Sol Gen, still, the Philippines is a member of other international formations, na mayroon tayong mga obligasyon. This recent decision of the ICC rejecting the appeal of government to halt the investigation. Napaka-importanteng first step para makakuha ng hustisya, eventually and finally yung mga widows, mga orphans, lahat pa na mga naulila sa war on drugs na ito. So I continue to appeal and expect the administration to cooperate. The President himself, agencies of the executive, to cooperate with this investigation so that true justice can be obtained. Kung talagang "unity" ang sinasabi nila, kung ito ay para sa mamamayan at para hindi lang sa tandem nina Presidente at ng mga Duterte, patunayan dapat ito ni Presidente. Patunayan nila sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay hustisya sa mga biktima niyang karumaldumal na war on drugs. In the run up to his second SONA, the people are watching. The people are watching if he will put the country first or will he merely put his political alliance first. Sana yung sinasabi nilang Bagong Pilipinas, ay Pilipinas na may katarungan sa lahat. Q: They will disengage any communication. The Sol Gen yesterday said we will not engage with the ICC, Secretary Boying Remulla in the past two days. Umaasa pa ba kayo that there could be a change of mind or a change of heart? SRH: Minsan, pag-asa is all we have left. Sometimes hope is all we have left. Disengaging even from communication is a very immature stance. It's not a stance of a mature administration which claims to be governing a democracy. It's not a stance of a country that is seeking more and wider alliances in the world. Dahil napakaraming mga bansa ay either miyembro ng ICC or at least nagcocooperate sa mga ganitong proseso para sa hustisya on the global stage. So the President has to choose: Does he want a renewal of ties with other countries and the rest of the world? Maganda na ang sinimulan niyang pagpihit eh from Beijing to other and more capitals in the world. Gusto ba niyang i-undermine iyan by taking a hardline stance vis-a-vis the ICC? Q: Because of the government stand, will that somehow affect the image or the reputation of the Philippines, in not wanting to deal with the ICC? SRH: Certainly. The President is the chief executive of the country. Sila yung commander in chief din ng ating mga police and military institutions and this matter of accountability for a war on drugs that turned into a war on the poor, hindi pwedeng iwang nakabitin iyan. And the President is the highest elected official of the land. He has to set the example for the people, for our government institutions, at kailangan ipakita niya iyan sa buong mundo at sa iba't ibang mga bansa. Kaya napakaimportanteng test ito kay Presidente, how he will behave and how he will lead government in behaving on such an important process as an investigation of an international court. Q: When we talked to those who were saying na sasabihin na hindi naman sila dapat makialam sa atin eh. Yung hustisya ay gumagana at gumugulong dito sa Pilipinas. Bakit nila kailangang makialam? Ano ho ang sagot niyo dun? SRH: Ang sagot ko could begin with stark numbers. Sa hanggang 30,000 na pinatay na biktima ng war on drugs na binibilang ng mga human rights organizations, iilan lamang ang ikinaso sa ating mga korte at sa mga iyon, dalawa palang - ang mga kaso ni Kian delos Santos ang mga kaso nina Carl at saka Kulot - ang nabigyan ng desisyon ng ating mga korte. Maraming salamat sa mga korteng iyon na nagbigay ng hustisya sa mga pamilya ng mga batang iyon, pero dalawa lang yon out of a possible 30,000, so we need all the help we can get. Bakit hindi natin tatanggapin ang ganyang pakikiisa? We don't call it pakikialam. We accept the solidarity of other nations and the world in terms for example of disaster relief and rehabilitaiton. We accept their support halimbawa para sa tagumpay sa Hague ruling. We accept bilateral and multilateral economic partnership and assistance. We accept people to people exchanges and our government supports that between us and other nations. Hindi pwedeng selective tayo ngayon sa usapin ng hustisya. Q: Yung sa Hague ruling is something that we want countries to support us with, etc, hindi po ba? Kilalanin and acknowledge this. Is it a contradiction na pagdating sa ICC ay we don't want to cooperate because gumagana nga ang ating hustisya dito? SRH: That's a very good point. Dapat consistent tayo sa ating behavior internationally. Kung sineselebra natin ang tagumpay natin sa the Hague and I have a pending resolution to declare July 12 as WPS Victory Day every year. Kung tinatanggap natin yan and we welcome the support of other nations and other regional formations in the world, their support for our victory in the Hague ruling, bakit ibang-iba naman ang pag-uugali sa international criminal court? Kailangan may consistency naman tayo sa sinasabi nating mga values. If we value national sovereignty, if we value a rules-based approach among nations to resolve or prevent conflicts, dapat tanggap din natin that our governments are accountable not to commit crimes against our own people. Q: Ibang-iba naman daw yung kaso sa Permanent Court of Arbitration sa kaso sa International Criminal Court. SRH: Both have to do with public interest. Q: Sabi po ni Senate President Migz Zubiri kahapon, there will be a resolution, a strongly-worded one, to oppose this continuing harassment by China in the West Philippine Sea. Ang message niya, "Get out of our territory." First of all, nakausap niyo na po ba si Senator Migz regarding this? Ano po ba dapat ang laman ng resolution condemning China's acts in the West Philippine Sea? SRH: Well I certainly thank SP Migz for his support for this resolution and I hope na magagabayan ito ng finile ko na resolution precisely calling on government through the DFA to file a resolution before the UN General Assembly calling on China to cease and desist from her aggressive actions against us in the West Philippine Sea. Nagkaroon kami ng text exchange ni SP Migz when I filed that resolution and I asked him if we could adopt my resolution in this first week of resumption, possibly this Tuesday and he assured me that yes, we would do it. So I really thanked him for that, and I thank him now for supporting my resolution and for telling the public that indeed, the Senate will pass this resolution and call on our government to take this action before the UN General Assembly. Q: Yung pong sinasabi niyong July 12? SRH: Isa pang resolusyon yon, pending right now, declaring July 12 as West Philippine Sea Victory Day every year, sana masuportahan din ito, maipasa namin sa Senado at eventually masuportahan ni Presidente, gayun din sana regarding the first resolution we were talking about, sana suportahan din nila at sana iinstruct nga nila ang DFA to file such a resolution in the UN General Assembly. Q: With this resolution declaring July 12 as West Philippine Sea Victory Day, it will be also quite important to also remember who fought for this, who made the decision to bring this to the Permanent Court of Arbitration, maganda din daw sana magpalabas ng short film sa mga eskwelahan regarding this victory para mas lubos nating maintindihan. SRH: That would be great, and sinusulong din iyan ni Marites Vitug in the epilogue of her book "Rock Solid," the story of how former President Noy Aquino and his whole team won this case for the Philippines, dapat daw talaga ituro sa educational system, also given the fact that we are an archipelago, we are a maritime nation, we actually have more ocean than land in Philippine territory.