IQ Medical and Richter announce the sale and purchase of Giskit MD B.V.
Richter’s acquisition of Giskit MD B.V. marks a significant milestone in global patient access to Women's Health and Fertility products and procedures.”ROTTERDAM , THE NETHERLANDS, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IQ Medical and Richter announce the sale and purchase of Giskit MD B.V.
— Johan F.M. Remmerswaal
Rotterdam, the Netherlands and Budapest, Hungary – 20 July 2023 – Gedeon Richter Plc. (“Richter”) and IQ Medical Ventures B.V. (“IQ Medical”) announced today that they signed a Share Purchase Agreement to transfer 100% of the Giskit MD B.V. shares to Richter from Giskit Holding B.V., the affiliate of IQ Medical. Giskit MD B.V. is the owner of ExEm Foam® and Gis-Kit assets and patent rights globally, excluding the US, China and South Korea (where they are pharma products). Both Women’s Health Care products are used in more patient-friendly ultrasound examinations, ExEm® Foam for the examination of the fallopian tubes and GIS-Kit for the examination of the uterine cavity. They have been successfully commercialised for several years in more than 40 countries globally. Giskit MD B.V. was valued at about EUR 30 million by the parties, payable upon signing of the agreement.
Johan F.M. Remmerswaal, Managing Director of IQ Medical stated, “Richter’s acquisition of Giskit MD B.V. marks a significant milestone in global patient access to Women's Health and Fertility products and procedures. With Richter's expansive reach and dedication to expanding its offerings in this field, patients worldwide can expect a remarkable improvement in accessibility. As IQ Medical the Seller of Giskit MD B.V., we are thrilled about this acquisition and look forward to the collaboration with Richter. Meanwhile, as IQ Medical we remain committed to further develop our portfolio of other innovative products and ventures in Women's Health”.
“The acquisition of this medical device is a perfect fit for the company’s specialty strategy by expanding its in vitro fertilisation portfolio” – said Gábor Orbán, Richter’s CEO. “Reinforcing Richter’s presence in the treatment of infertility proves once again the Company’s dedication to medical issues affecting more and more women in our core European markets. We are well on track to become a leading company in Women’s Health by the end of the decade.”
About ExEm® Foam
ExEm® Foam is an innovative medical device utilized during Hysterosalpingo Foam Sonography (HyFoSy), offering a new and attractive alternative for tubal patency assessment and diagnosis in subfertile women or women with known or suspected infertility. HyFoSy was recently included in the “ESHRE evidence-based guideline on Unexplained Infertility”, providing enhanced conditions for ultrasound examinations without the need for patients to be exposed to iodine and radiation and has also been proven to be less painful and less expensive compared to current medical and surgical alternatives.
About IQ Medical
IQ Medical is a privately owned Life Sciences incubator & Investment suite that acts as an umbrella company for various start-up companies in Gynecology, Fertility, Interventional Radiology & Cardiology, and Anesthesiology. IQ Medical is home-based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and has a satellite office in NYC in the US.
About Richter
Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.gedeonrichter.com), Headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, it is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, China, Latin America, and Australia. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 3.9 billion (USD 4.1 billion) by the end of 2022, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 2.0 billion (USD 2.1 billion) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System, and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.
Leo van der Hoek
Giskit MD BV
+31 6 51383804
email us here