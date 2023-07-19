Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with British Columbia Premier David Eby

CANADA, July 19 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, about labour disruption in the province’s ports.

The two leaders discussed how the situation has created severe disruption to Canada’s largest export and import gateway to the world, impacting our economy and Canadian jobs. They agreed on the need to keep working to ensure the stability of our supply chains and protect our economy.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Eby also discussed how the governments of Canada and British Columbia can continue working together on affordable housing for people in the province.

They agreed to remain in close contact on these and other shared priorities.