Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,262 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with British Columbia Premier David Eby

CANADA, July 19 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, about labour disruption in the province’s ports.

The two leaders discussed how the situation has created severe disruption to Canada’s largest export and import gateway to the world, impacting our economy and Canadian jobs. They agreed on the need to keep working to ensure the stability of our supply chains and protect our economy.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Eby also discussed how the governments of Canada and British Columbia can continue working together on affordable housing for people in the province.

They agreed to remain in close contact on these and other shared priorities.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with British Columbia Premier David Eby

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more