Global Palletizing Robot Market was Worth US$ 1.59 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Palletizing Robot Market Introduction
A robotic palletizer uses a robotic arm to choose, guide, and place individual items before stacking them into a single load stack. They are the next generation of palletizers that will replace traditional palletizers. Their benefits, including as cheaper capital costs, adaptability, and multitasking capabilities, make them the preferred choice in some applications.
Global Palletizing Robot Market Growth Drivers
With growing labour costs, the requirement for safe working environments, and the need to keep operations up to date with cutting-edge technology, a palletizing robot is highly being adopted to improve accuracy, dependability, and efficiency. Robotic palletizers may be configured to accommodate a wide range of product kinds and applications, as well as numerous infeed and discharge layouts to meet various needs. Addressing the need for just-in-time delivery, flexible packaging, the freshest items, or the best production line efficiency might be critical to a company's success in today's highly competitive industry. Thus, to address these needs, efforts have been made to create automated solutions for the end-of-line and distribution operations of palletizing and depalletizing. Moreover, with the incorporation of advancements the palletizing robots market will upsurge in the upcoming years.
Global Palletizing Robot Market Developments
The most commonly used type of palletizing robot in industrial applications is the articulated robot. Articulated robots, also known as articulated arm robots, offer a combination of versatility, flexibility, and precision, making them well-suited for various palletizing tasks. These robots are capable of fast and accurate movements, which is crucial in high-speed palletizing applications to meet production demands. Besides the market participants such as ABB, KUKA AG, Körber AG are investing into further development of the palletized robot to increase the operating speed and load handling capacity so that these robots can be used across various industries. While articulated robots are commonly used for palletizing, it's worth noting that the market for palletizing robots is dynamic and evolving. Other robot types, such as cartesian robots and SCARA robots, can also be suitable for certain palletizing applications, depending on specific requirements and industry needs. Thus, with advances in robotics technology will further lead to the growth of the global palletizing robot market.
Robotic palletizing has lately proved useful in the food and beverage industries, with the industry being a significant contribution to the market revenue of palletizing robots. Even when space is limited, robots may assist businesses in streamlining shipment. Bottles and cans, food product boxes, and shrink-wrapped packages are examples that can be palletized using a robot in the food and beverage business. On the other hand, retail has altered dramatically in recent years, with robots driving most of the innovation. Automated palletizing is just one example of how robots are assisting retailers in areas ranging from supply chain management to store operations. Robotic palletizing can help merchants better monitor inventory and fill shelves more quickly and correctly. Large shipments of apparel, toys, and electronics are examples of things that can be palletized with a robot in the retail industry. Thus, with the developments in the automation the demand for palletized robots is rise across various industries in the upcoming years.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the palletizing robot market during the forecast period. Asia is emerging as a global manufacturing hub for various industries, including automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and more. As production volumes increase, there is a growing need for efficient material handling and palletizing solutions, which palletizing robots can offer. Asian countries are experiencing a rise in labor costs, making it economically viable for businesses to invest in automation solutions like palletizing robots to reduce reliance on manual labor and improve cost-effectiveness.
Global Palletizing Robot Market Key Developments
In March 2023, OMRON has launched a new palletizing solution for collaborative robots. The PLC-based cobot palletizing system is built on OMRON's NX1 series modular machine controller, which includes a Palletizing Function Block.
In October 2022, the PL800 is the newest robot in Yaskawa Motoman's PL-series range. This industrial robot has a payload capacity of 800 kg (2,140 lb) and is suitable for a range of palletizing applications, layer picking, and other logistical operations for end-of-line or distribution automation.
Key Competitors in Global Palletizing Robot Market
o ABB
o Bastian Solutions, LLC
o Brenton, LLC
o Chantland MHS Co
o Dobot
o FANUC America Corporation
o Fuji Robotics
o JR Automation
o Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd
o Körber AG.
o KUKA AG
o Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
o Mollers North America
o Omron Corporation
o SAMURAI ASIA
o TopTier Palletizers
o Yaskawa America, Inc.
o Other market participants
Global Palletizing Robot Market Segmentation
By Offerings
o Hardware
o Solutions
o Services
By Range
o Below 1000mm
o 1001-3000mm
o Above 3000mm
By Payload
o Less than 100kg
o 100-500kg
o 501-1000kg
o Above 1000kg
By Type
o Collaborative Robots
o Dedicated Palletizing Robots
o Articulated Robots
o Gantry Robots
o SCARA Robots
o Delta Robots
o Cartesian Palletizing Robot
By End Users Industry
o Manufacturing
o Logistics
o Food and Beverage
o Agriculture
o Pharmaceuticals
o E-commerce and Retail
o Chemical
o Construction
o Textile and Apparel
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
