Let’s Jetty Set to Revolutionize Group Travel Planning with Its Innovative App
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to say goodbye to the days of tedious group travel planning. Let’s Jetty, an innovative travel-tech startup, is thrilled to announce the launch of their travel planning app, Jetty. Designed to ease and enhance the group travel experience, their beta will be out late summer 2023.
Promising a user-centric experience, Let’s Jetty is on a mission to transform the way we plan and experience group travel. Within the first 72 hours of going live on Kickstarter, the team attracted over $15K in startup funding, which is expected to increase throughout their campaign.
With the upcoming launch of Jetty, group travelers can look forward to a platform designed specifically to mitigate the common stresses associated with group travel. Whether you are the meticulous trip organizer, the casual suggestion-maker, or the one who just accepts venmo requests, Jetty is equipped with tools designed to make your role easier.
Built on a foundation of extensive user research, Jetty combines technology and real-life travel experiences to cater to its diverse user base. The app includes a variety of intuitive features that will make planning your next trip a breeze. These features range from easy-to-create digital invitations with set RSVP deadlines to a ‘smart’ date recommender tool. The inclusion of timely polls and surveys removes the usual back and forth, promoting a more efficient planning process.
Moreover, Jetty takes a step further in ensuring all aspects of travel planning are covered. The app provides recommended accommodations based on the group's destination, dates, preferences, and budget, ensuring a tailored experience for each group. A dedicated trip message board allows for easy communication amongst group members, cutting through the clutter of group chats. The inclusion of a comprehensive TO DOs checklist along with reminders keeps everyone on track. Finally, Jetty brings all your trip details together in one neat package, a finalized itinerary easily accessible at any time.
Looking beyond its initial launch, the Let’s Jetty team has a visionary roadmap that involves the creation of more in-demand features based on user feedback and access to increased funding. Their future plans include the provision of curated itineraries in partnership with travel experts and influencers, suggested activities tailored to the group’s interests, and a smartBooking recommender that offers advice on optimal booking times and methods. It also plans to offer an expense tracker and a splitter, as well as premium concierge and travel booking assistance services.
As part of its pre-launch, Let’s Jetty is currently running a Kickstarter campaign aimed at speeding up product development while simultaneously building a community of backers who resonate with the app's vision. Kickstarter backers can expect early access to the app, involvement in the developmental process, and a range of exclusive rewards, such as limited edition Let’s Jetty company swag.
We are excited to announce that our Kickstarter campaign is now live, and we invite you to join us in bringing Jetty to life. By becoming a backer, you will have the opportunity to gain early access to our beta version and be part of shaping the future of group travel planning.
In addition, our early bird rewards, include company swag designed by our co-founder, Nicole Martinez, are available until 07/23. Don't miss out on these exclusive perks and the chance to be part of our community of passionate Let’s Jetty supporters.
Furthermore, we want to emphasize that 100% of our Kickstarter funds will go toward the development of our product, ensuring that every contribution directly supports the advancement of Jetty.
About Let’s Jetty
Let’s Jetty was born out of the shared experiences and insights of three close friends and avid travelers who witnessed first-hand the hassles of group travel. The trio, who bring their considerable tech experience to bear, envisioned a solution to the challenges they faced. Let’s Jetty is the realization of this vision. More than a travel app, Jetty is a testament to the belief that technology should empower people to live happier and healthier lives in real life. With its upcoming launch, Let’s Jetty is all set to redefine the group travel experience, making it more about the joy of shared experiences and less about the logistics of planning.
About the Founders
Wendy Diep, Suzie Palma, and Nicole Martinez, are not only experienced tech professionals but also pioneers in the industry as women in tech. Their accomplishments in companies like Amazon, Overstock, and zulily have solidified their expertise and credibility in the field.
However, what makes their journey even more remarkable is their personal background as first-generation Americans, with parents who are immigrants. Wendy and Suzie being the first in their families to attend college highlights their determination and drive to succeed.
Their unique perspectives and diverse experiences shape the innovative approach they bring to Let’s Jetty and the Jetty app, ensuring it resonates with the needs of a broad user base. With their collective vision and unwavering commitment, these founders are poised to revolutionize the group travel planning industry and empower travelers to create memorable experiences together.
Contact:
The Press Officer
Contact:
The Press Officer
Let’s Jetty
wendydiep@gmail.com