VAALCO Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Thursday morning, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. London Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 685-0907. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should ask to be joined to the “VAALCO Energy Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, U.S.-based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422
Website:
 www.vaalco.com
   
   
   
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Chris Judd (ESG) VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

