Acupuncture Needles Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.

The global Acupuncture Needles market size was valued at USD 128.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 201.2 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Acupuncture Needles key players include Suzhou Medical, SEIRIN, Empecs, Dongbang, Suzhou Acupuncture, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 60 percentage, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share about 20 percentage.

In terms of product, Disposable Needle is the largest segment, with a share over 90 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospitals, followed by Clinics, etc

Market segmentation

Acupuncture Needles market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Acupuncture Needles market report are:

Suzhou Medical

SEIRIN

Empecs

Dongbang

Suzhou Acupuncture

Wuxi Jiajian

Asiamed

Cloud & Dragon

AIK Medical

Market segment by Type

Disposable Needle

Non-Disposable Needle

Market segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of Acupuncture Needles Market:

Global Acupuncture Needles market size and forecasts, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Acupuncture Needles market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Acupuncture Needles market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Acupuncture Needles market shares of main players, in revenue (USD Million), 2018-2023

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Acupuncture Needles

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Acupuncture Needles market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Acupuncture Needles product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acupuncture Needles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acupuncture Needles from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Acupuncture Needles competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Acupuncture Needles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Acupuncture Needles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Acupuncture Needles.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Acupuncture Needles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

