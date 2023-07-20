Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Homicide: 700 Block of 19th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the 700 Block of 19th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:08 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 54-year-old Tavonayna Glenn, of no fixed address.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/gZH6ZHsU9Bg

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

