Suspects Sought in a Homicide: 700 Block of 19th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the 700 Block of 19th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:08 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 54-year-old Tavonayna Glenn, of no fixed address.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/gZH6ZHsU9Bg

