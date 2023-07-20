Persons of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Olive Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating persons of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 1500 block of Olive Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims exit the vehicle. The victims complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.