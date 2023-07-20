Flavor Enhancer Market Incredible Growth Worldwide 2023-2032 | Industry Future Scope, Size, Share & Growth

Flavor Enhancer Market

In the market for flavor enhancers, technological development continues to fuel innovation.

The global flavor enhancer market growth is driven by the rise in demand for flavor enhancers, owing to the rapid increase in the consumption of processed food. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flavor Enhancer Market by Type (Acidulants, Glutamates, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Yeast Extracts, and Others), and Application (Processed Convenience Foods, Beverages, Meat & Fish Products, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global flavor enhancer market was valued at $11,400.0 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $20,414.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Food and drink additives called "flavor enhancers" are things or components that improve the flavor and taste of the food and drink they are added to. They are employed in a variety of culinary products to enhance and amplify the flavor profiles already present, introduce new flavors, or provide a more harmonious and enticing flavor profile. In order to improve the perception of flavors and increase the palatability of the meal or beverage, flavor enhancers function by stimulating taste receptors on the tongue.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The demand for flavor enhancers is rising owing to the rapid increase in the consumption of processed food. As a result, it is expected to boost the global flavor enhancer market growth in the coming years. However, the negative consequences of flavor enhancers extend beyond their impact on infants. On the other hand, the exploration and utilization of new natural ingredients with high umami content have emerged as a significant area of innovation in the food industry.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD.

FUFENG GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

GIVAUDAN SA

KERRY GROUP PLC

LESAFFRE ET COMPAGNIE

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCES INC.

MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

TATE AND LYLE PLC

DSM-FIRMENICH AG

The region that dominated the global flavor enhancer market in 2022 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes, shifting lifestyles, and the emergence of contemporary retail and e-commerce channels are all contributing to the Asia-Pacific region's food industry's rapid expansion. Manufacturers work hard to match consumer expectations for taste and flavor, which results in a rise in the need for flavor enhancers. In the food processing industry, which produces processed convenience meals, snacks, sauces, and seasonings, the Asia-Pacific area has experienced substantial expansion which has contributed to the flavor enhancer market growth. It is essential in this industry to apply flavor enhancers to improve taste, cover up off-notes, and give consistent flavor profiles across multiple products.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global flavor enhancer market share and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. The flavor enhancer market in the Asia-Pacific region is set for significant growth in the coming years owing to several factors that reflect the changing preferences and habits of consumers. As a result of Westernization influences in the region, taste preferences have shifted toward fast food and beverages.

By application, the processed convenience food segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global flavor enhancer market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Processed convenience foods play a significant role in meeting consumer demands for quick and easy meal solutions, especially for those with hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The meat and fish products segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The use of flavor enhancers in fish and meat products is a prominent trend in the food industry, driven by evolving consumer preferences and demands.

