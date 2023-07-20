Rachel Katz Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We all experience times in our lives when we find ourselves at a crossroads. It’s perfectly natural to feel overwhelmed with so many challenges we face, but when we start to feel stuck in a rut, it causes us to lose sight of our true purpose and reason for being. Whether we are trapped in a dead-end job, a miserable relationship, or struggling with our health, all these things keep us stagnant and hold us back from living our best lives. But even if we are in a terrible slump, we are not always looking for someone to dig into our psyche and the past, and therapy is not a great option. So, how do you get unstuck and move forward? One of the best ways is to work with an experienced professional coach who can help us take significant steps in the right direction toward happiness and fulfillment. We are often filled with negative unconscious patterns and ways of thinking. A personal development coach, or life coach, can offer you a plan of actionable steps towards uncovering the possibilities that lie before you and create the life you’ve dreamed of, a life of impact and intention.

Rachel Katz is a highly sought after Personal Development Coach who provides support and guidance to help her clients reach their professional and personal goals on the journey to becoming their best selves. She is also a Certified Grief educator who trained under renowned grief expert David Kessler.

With her results-driven, action-oriented approach, Rachel offers a fresh perspective to help us explore our life’s purpose, make better decisions, and shows us steps toward achieving our goals. From her attentive listening to her warm, empathetic practical approach, she helps us gain a better understanding of what’s truly holding us back. We feel heard and acknowledged and empowered to solve our problems. Working with a life coach is about helping people decide how they want to ‘show up’ in the world regardless of the difficult circumstances they might be facing. Rachel says, “Working with a life coach can show you that you are always in a state of choice to explore what is possible.”

By carefully integrating her coaching and mindfulness strategies, clients ultimately develop and progress into more self-aware, grounded individuals with effective leadership skills to increase their chances of success in all areas of their lives including mind, body, and spirit.

Rachel says that when we feel trapped in our careers, relationships, or personal problems, we are prevented from living as the most authentic version of our selves and we might fail to see all of the good in our lives. In some cases, we have even forgotten who we truly are. Using practical coaching tools, she shows us how to find the "leader within us” or our “inner CEO” by focusing on our values and learning to trust our intuition. Through her coaching work, Rachel helps us find new ways of seeing ourselves and the world around us, shifting our limited perspectives and strengthening our mindset. Acting as a guide of sorts, Rachel doesn’t tell us what to do, but rather, she teaches us how to get curious, dig deep and tap into our inner wisdom to determine our own solutions.

As a grief educator, Rachel provides the highest level of grief support for individuals dealing with loss and bereavement. She helps us to work through the various stages of grief, witnessing the loss so that the griever feels seen and heard.

“Grief is about having our pain witnessed, meeting the person where they are, and listening deeply with compassion.”

Over time, the griever can begin the healing process and eventually make meaning from the loss of a loved one. When a grief expert is present to reflect back the pain they are seeing, the pain of loss may become more bearable.

“Life is about sharing in the pain of others and letting people know they are not alone.”

Rachel also passionately encourages us to engage in self-care and to tackle each day with gratitude for a renewed sense of purpose. In fact, she wholeheartedly declares, “Practicing gratitude is the fast track towards joy. if you are feeling down or anxious, go to gratitude. It will be an instant shift to a more positive state of mind. This shift will change the energy to allow you to create from a more exciting and resonant place.”

“We are all here on a beautiful life journey of self-discovery to find our true calling and every person deserves to live happier, more fulfilling lives. This is our right. Whenever we take that first step towards self -improvement such as coaching, we have the potential to discover new insights, learn about ourselves, and open up an avenue to explore what is aligned with our deepest core values. My hope is to help people untangle themselves from the limiting beliefs that hold them back and use the tools to recognize the goodness in their lives and create real transformation. Anything is possible from here, especially when we lead with kindness. The ripple effect will elevate the lives of all we touch. Imagine the possibilities.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno