Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:54 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/S30tGIu4rvc

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

