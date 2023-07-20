Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of 18th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the 1400 block of 18th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 5:04 pm, the suspects were passengers in the victim’s ride share vehicle. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.