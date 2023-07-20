Flash News: OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access Sunflower Land, a Web3 Game on Polygon

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 20, 2023.



OKX Wallet Users Can Now Access Sunflower Land, a Web3 Game on Polygon

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it is now integrated with Sunflower Land, a Web3 farming game where players can farm crops and collect resources, as well as expand and decorate land - in the form of NFTs - to build their farming empire. The Web3 game can now be accessed via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal, which aggregates over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Users can also access Sunflower Land via the OKX Wallet web extension by:



1. Downloading the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Creating a new OKX Wallet or adding an existing one

3. Connecting their OKX Wallet to the game's official web app via web extension

To learn more about this integration, click here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

As a leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides access to a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 DeFi.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.