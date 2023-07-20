Submit Release
Domestic Assault and Kidnapping/St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 23A2004150

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2023

 

LOCATION: 25 Sandy Acres

 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/Kidnapping

 

 

ACCUSED: Aneda Ross                                                            

 

AGE: 51

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On July 19, 2023, at 1408 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a 911 open line call at 25 Sandy Acres in Highgate. Troopers spoke with Aneda Ross, age 51, who refused to cooperate with their investigation. Troopers were again called to that residence at 1641 hours for a report of an assault that occurred. Ross was determined to be the offender during that assault. It was also determined that 911 open line call earlier in the day was due to Ross taking a 5 year old child from a nearby residence without the parents knowledge. That parent had to physically enter Ross's residence to take their child back. Ross was taken into custody for Kidnapping and Domestic Assault. She was issued a citation and released on conditions by a Judge.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: July 20, 2023                       

 

COURT: Franklin

 

LODGED – LOCATION:NA            

 

BAIL:NA

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


Domestic Assault and Kidnapping/St Albans Barracks

