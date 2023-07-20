Domestic Assault and Kidnapping/St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004150

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2023

LOCATION: 25 Sandy Acres

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/Kidnapping

ACCUSED: Aneda Ross

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 19, 2023, at 1408 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a 911 open line call at 25 Sandy Acres in Highgate. Troopers spoke with Aneda Ross, age 51, who refused to cooperate with their investigation. Troopers were again called to that residence at 1641 hours for a report of an assault that occurred. Ross was determined to be the offender during that assault. It was also determined that 911 open line call earlier in the day was due to Ross taking a 5 year old child from a nearby residence without the parents knowledge. That parent had to physically enter Ross's residence to take their child back. Ross was taken into custody for Kidnapping and Domestic Assault. She was issued a citation and released on conditions by a Judge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: July 20, 2023

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION:NA

BAIL:NA

MUG SHOT: Yes