Domestic Assault and Kidnapping/St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004150
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 19, 2023
LOCATION: 25 Sandy Acres
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/Kidnapping
ACCUSED: Aneda Ross
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 19, 2023, at 1408 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a 911 open line call at 25 Sandy Acres in Highgate. Troopers spoke with Aneda Ross, age 51, who refused to cooperate with their investigation. Troopers were again called to that residence at 1641 hours for a report of an assault that occurred. Ross was determined to be the offender during that assault. It was also determined that 911 open line call earlier in the day was due to Ross taking a 5 year old child from a nearby residence without the parents knowledge. That parent had to physically enter Ross's residence to take their child back. Ross was taken into custody for Kidnapping and Domestic Assault. She was issued a citation and released on conditions by a Judge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: July 20, 2023
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION:NA
BAIL:NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
