SHIP FOR WORLD YOUTH PROGRAM FY2023

Call for expression of interest

The Solomon Islands Government in partnership with the Government of Japan invites application from interested young Solomon Islanders between the ages of 18 – 30 years to represent Solomon Islands in the Ship for World Youth Program 2023 (SWY2023).

The Ship for World Youth Program (SWY) is implemented with the aims to cultivate the global leaders of the next generation who can contribute to society where participating youth from all around the world gather and improve abilities to deal with different cultures and leadership skills, etc. through having discussions and cultural exchange, etc. In addition, it aims to establish global human network beyond national borders.

Application forms are available at the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children & Family Affairs, Level 4, Anthony Saru Building, and at the Embassy of Japan, Level 4, Tongs Building, Point Cruz, or you can request for application forms through email (mpalataru@mwycfa.gov.sb) Or (patrick.paul.amao@gmail.com)

All completed application forms must be submitted to the office of the Director, Youth Development Division, Ministry of Women, Youth, Children & Family Affairs, level 4, Anthony Saru Building by Friday 11th August 2023.