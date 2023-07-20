Luxe Blades Wins Big With US Military and NFL Stars

Luxe Blades Field Billy Simms Approves Luxe Blades Turf Putting Green At SportsCon

This past weekend Luxe Blades took center stage as the official turf supplier for both US Military athletes and NFL stars.

We are proud to be part of such an amazing event honoring those who have served our country,” — Nick Ogilvie

DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Blades Takes Home the Win With US Military and NFL Stars at SportsCon

This past weekend, North Texas artificial turf company Luxe Blades was the official turf supplier for both US Military athletes and NFL stars at SportsCon – the ultimate fan experience that brings players from all sports together in one place for a weekend filled with fan interaction, live games, sports challenges, and more. Dozens of parents and kids crowded around to observe the intense matchup between the four teams on Luxe Blades’ custom-built Sports Field – a durable, low-maintenance, advanced synthetic turf designed to give players maximum energy return.

The annual event is put on by SportsCon as a way to honor all of our servicemen and women who have served our country. Luxe Blades Owner Nick Ogilvie has been in the turf industry for almost two decades and has done multiple projects for the NFL. He even wrote the book on artificial turf called Installing and Understanding Artificial Turf which can be purchased on Amazon. “We are proud to be part of such an amazing event honoring those who have served our country," said Ogilvie. "The Luxe blades team is honored to be able to provide top quality artificial turf for this special event."

Luxe Blades’ synthetic turf is made from 100% recyclable material that requires minimal maintenance compared to natural grass fields. The Luxe Blades Ultimate technology provides maximum shock absorption without sacrificing performance or playability. It also offers superior drainage capabilities so athletes can play in any weather condition without worrying about slipping or sliding due to wet surfaces.

"Our goal was always to provide athletes with a safe playing field that could withstand any weather conditions while still giving them an optimal performance," added Ogilvie. "The feedback we received from both veterans as well as professional athletes was overwhelmingly positive."

SportsCon is just one example of how Luxe Blades continues its commitment to providing elite level artificial turf products for various organizations around the world. From golf courses to soccer fields, their products are designed with safety, sustainability, and performance in mind – making them a perfect choice for any type of outdoor activity.

This past weekend's event saw Luxe Blades take center stage as they provided top quality synthetic turf products that allowed US Military athletes and NFL stars alike the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of thousands of fans in attendance - proving once again why they are leaders in artificial turf technology worldwide!