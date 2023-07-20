Kami Alaniz of Just Brooke to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kami Alaniz has over 30 years of experience in Nursing, Healthcare Administration and Case Management that reflect her concern for people and their well-being. She was recently inducted into the Marquis Who’s Who for her dedication to helping others. She understands the struggle to navigate the rules and approvals to the care that we need to thrive. In her quest to help and support people, Kami, a licensed RN, has launched several successful business initiatives. One of the most significant, she believes, is related to her Certification as a Practitioner of NLP, or Neuro Linguistic Programming -- a method that teaches us to think more positive thoughts so we can move ahead with our goals.

“I enjoy putting the pieces together for people to enjoy the best possible care—and life. That applies to case management services, videos, workshops, and also when I coach people to live their dream life.”

Kami says there was a time when she was anxious, and frustrated, and felt she was not where she wanted to be in life. She was in a downward spiral and explored several therapies to get her out of it. The facilitator of one of those (NLP) told Kami to take a good look at herself and all that she had accomplished in business. Why not give that strong inner self a name, he suggested, and she responded with Brooke. No last name, just Brooke. That is how she eventually named her coaching and consulting business, so it would reflect the positive side of her. Kami knows that when we act from the part of ourselves that is strong and affirmative, then we can achieve better things in life.

Just Brooke is a conglomerate of Kami’s tools and experiences. It includes videos, activities, and worksheets on case management, caregiver burnout, self-reflection, creating positive change and more. There is a survey to help us identify the root of our discontent, videos to spur self-improvement, inspirational messages and emails, and remote NLP sessions, to name a few. The JustBrooke.net website is also the place to order Kami’s book, a memoir that talks about her life struggles, from a sibling born with congenital heart problems, to failed marriages…and how she turned it all around, to successfully raise her son as a single parent and get ahead in career and business. She encourages those who feel stuck in some aspect of their life to join and become an active member of her Facebook group Dream Life Transformation NLP Secrets for Professionals.

Kami is a relatable coach and wants everyone to know that no matter what you’ve faced in the past, you can move forward and learn to live your best life. Reset and rediscover are not just a motto for Kami, but part of the name of a package she offers to her clients.

“Don’t let anything, anyone, or something that was said to you hold you back. Be happy. Have faith. You can do it!”

Close Up Radio will feature Kami Alaniz in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, July 24th at 1:00pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more info about Kami and her work, visit: www.justbrooke.net or join her Facebook Group