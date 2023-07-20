‘E- shopaholics’ account for 45% of online purchases: study

VIETNAM, July 20 -

HCM CITY — Shopaholics make up 15 per cent of the Southeast Asian e-shopper population, and account for 45 per cent of e-commerce purchases, a study has found.

Logistics company Ninja Van Vietnam partnered with Geopost to release its latest report titled “What’s next for the future of e-commerce in Southeast Asia?”

It was conducted across six countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Việt Nam – with over 9,000 respondents to shed light on avid e-shoppers.

Most “e-shopaholics” are found to be early adopters of online shopping, experts at navigating the e-commerce eco-system and highly proficient in navigating omni-channels to buy what they want.

Online shopping is second nature to them – they buy often and across multiple product categories – and they do so twice as much as the average e-shopper.

They spend an extensive amount of time on product research and consumer reviews across multiple platforms before making purchasing decisions.

Phan Xuân Dũng, sales manager at Ninja Van Việt Nam, said: “Well-versed in the intricacies of online shopping, e-shopaholics have much higher standards than your average e-shoppers – from the initial browsing to receiving the parcel after the clicks and taps – and each stage is essential to ensuring [their] loyalty.

“Through our white paper on e-shopaholics, we hope to shed light on this group … to prepare SEA e-commerce sellers as we enter the next stage of e-commerce.”

Of those surveyed in Việt Nam, 10 per cent are considered shopaholics who account for 42 per cent of total e-commerce sales.

With some 100 cross-border e-commerce platforms, Việt Nam has been ranked among the top five countries in terms of industry growth by eMarketer with 20 per cent annual expansion.

The report also explores the shopping behaviour of e-shopaholics and recommends solutions to help e-commerce sellers engage them at key stages of their shopping journey.

Ninja Van Group said it undertook the study to understand the ever-changing e-commerce landscape. — VNS