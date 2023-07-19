Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,242 in the last 365 days.

Illinois EPA Completes 19 Used Tire Collections Throughout the State

ILLINOIS, July 19 - Over 428 Tons of Tires Collected and Properly Handled in April - June


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently sponsored several used tire collection events throughout Illinois in partnership with units of local government. The Used Tire Program provides funding through the Used Tire Management Fund for an environmental contractor to remove and dispose or recycle tires recovered by local highway departments. From April through June, the Illinois EPA's contractor removed approximately 428.47 tons of used tires, equivalent to 37,919 passenger car or truck tires that had been dumped in various townships and municipalities in Illinois.


"Used and waste tires serve as a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes, which pose a potential public health threat," said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. "Illinois EPA's used tire program is a great example of our assistance to local governments by removing used tires from collected from public and abandoned properties."


Used tire collections are made possible through the cooperation of units of local government who assist in coordinating the collections, including accumulating tires that were dumped at public properties, including roadsides, public parks, and abandoned sites. This allows the Illinois EPA to properly dispose of used and waste tires. Dumped tires can result in contamination of the air, land, and water, and serve as habitats for disease-carrying insects, particularly mosquitoes. By removing tires throughout the year, the Used Tire Program reduces the threat of mosquito-borne diseases and minimizes the threat of tire-related fires.


Through the Used Tire Program, used and waste tires are properly disposed of at a registered, commercial used tire processing facility in Illinois. Some tires are retreaded and reused, and others are recycled into a variety of products and uses. The Illinois EPA's Used Tire Program is funded by a $2.50 per tire fee that consumers pay when purchasing tires at retail. Additional information on the Illinois EPA's Used Tire Program is available at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/used-tires.html. A complete list of the Used Tire Collections conducted in April, May, and June is below.


County

Event Coordinator

Tons Removed

Date

Champaign

Champaign County Department of Planning and Zoning

51.43

5/9/2023

Cook

City of Chicago

79.71

5/16/2023

Cook

City of Chicago

83.99

5/18/2023

Cook

Cook County Forest Preserve

12.85

5/24/2023

Cook

Des Plaines Valley Mosquito Abatement District

7.68

5/23/2023

Cook

North Shore Mosquito Abatement District

3.49

4/3/2023

Cook

Northwest Mosquito Abatement District

1.01

5/10/2023

DuPage

DuPage County

15.34

6/15/2023

Henderson

Henderson County Health Department

47.52

6/1/2023

Jefferson

Illinois Department of Natural Resources/Rend Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

5.36

5/26/2023

Kane

Kane County

27.96

4/27/2023

Kankakee

Pembroke Township Board

9.14

5/11/2023

Knox

Knox County Health Department

26.85

6/13/2023

Lake

Solid Waste Agency of Lake County

16.25

6/6/2023

Macon

Macon County Environmental Management

11.4

6/14/2023

Will

Illinois Department of Natural Resources

5.39

4/10/2023

Will

Illinois Department of Natural Resources

2.1

5/2/2023

Williamson

Williamson County Highway Department

1.25

4/20/2023

Woodford

Woodford County Health Department

19.75

5/3/2023

TOTALS

 

428.47

 


You just read:

Illinois EPA Completes 19 Used Tire Collections Throughout the State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more