New Hayley Reardon EP ‘Changes’ Reflects Deepening Maturity and Self-Discovery

Hayley Reardon is an accomplished folk-pop singer and songwriter from a coastal town north of Boston, Massachusetts.

The second of two EPs recorded and produced in Barcelona, ‘Changes’ was released July 20th; new music video for featured single ‘Honest’ goes live July 27th

For me, this new collection of songs represents a sense of grounding and coming home to myself after a long journey of self-discovery.” — Hayley Reardon

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Greek philosopher Heraclitus wrote: “Everything changes and nothing remains still; and you cannot step twice into the same stream.” Boston area-based, folk-pop singer and songwriter Hayley Reardon deftly navigates this concept on her new six-track EP 'Changes' — released in its entirety on July 20th with a new music video for its featured single Honest to be released on July 27th.Reardon dove head first into music at the young age of 15, and has spent much of the past decade writing, recording and performing music around the world. Pushing new thematic and sonic boundaries, Changes explores and celebrates a time of rapid growth in her becoming. Throughout the project, there is a quiet yet graceful thread that weaves together fragmented sentiments of surrender, maturity, unraveling, forgiveness, and ultimately, hope.Changes is the continuation of a journey that began with Reardon’s 2022 release 'In the Good Light.' Both projects were recorded in Barcelona with renowned Spanish guitarist Pau Figueres (who recently appeared on NPR Music's Tiny Desk) as producer and collaborator. The title track on Changes features an original, bilingual duet with Catalan sensation Judit Neddermann, with whom Reardon formed a deep musical bond during her time in Spain and who appears on the EP courtesy of Universal Music Spain.“For me, this new collection of songs represents a sense of grounding and coming home to myself after a long journey of self-discovery,” says Reardon. “I’ve gained many new pieces, experiences in life and music, friendships, appreciation of cultures, and memorable moments along the way, while coming into my own as a woman during a complicated time on earth.”Raised in a coastal Massachusetts town north of Boston, Reardon spent three years based in Nashville and much of the past six years carrying her songs and stories all over the globe — including a six-month artist-in-residency stay in Dachau, Germany — gathering experiences, inspiration and soulful connections. Her ever-deepening music carries a lyrical and melodic weight beyond her years, being described as “brilliantly moving folk/pop with a lyrical depth and soul” (Performer Magazine) and “a melancholy little masterpiece” (American Songwriter Magazine).Reardon made a splash with her 2021 single, 'Losing From Within,' grabbing the attention of Spotify Editorial Playlists like Fresh Folk, Folk Pop, Morning Coffee and Today’s Singer/Songwriters. She has shared the stage with renowned artists including Lori McKenna, Rodney Crowell and Anaïs Mitchell, among others, and currently totes over 5 million streams on Apple Music.On August 20th, Reardon will present Changes in her home city of Boston at City Winery’s Main Stage in trio format with producer Pau Figueres on Spanish guitar and Arnau Figueres on bass. Pau Figueres, one of Spain’s premiere instrumentalists, will also perform a set of his own imaginative and haunting original compositions.Before the end of 2023, Reardon plans to release the following additional new content:● Four recorded live sessions (including two new songs)● Music video for another Changes EP track (Enough is Everything)● Alternate version of Changes EP track Honest● New single (collaboration with an Italian artist)● Three-part live concert video and concert recording EPWebsite: hayleyreardon.com

Music video for the bilingual (English and Catalan) title track of the Changes EP, written and performed by Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann