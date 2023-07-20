Rep. Callan attends White House States Convening on Childcare

Washington, D.C.- Investing in childcare remains one of the best methods of growing and stabilizing the economy. Recognizing this, the Biden Administration hosted the White House States Convening on Childcare to discuss legislatives wins and best practices with state legislators from across the country. Rep. Lisa Callan (D- Issaquah), a longtime legislative advocate for childcare, attended with colleagues Rep. Tana Senn (D- Mercer Island) and Sen. Claire Wilson (D- Federal Way).

“Lack of access to childcare and early learning has a ripple effect,” said Callan. “People don’t realize that our workforce grows exponentially by alleviating that burden. Additionally, this funding gives childcare workers the pay they deserve. It’s one of the smartest investments governments can make and I am thrilled to see President Biden continue the work he started with the American Rescue Plan, including the announced HHS proposed rulemaking strengthening the childcare block grant to states helping both providers and families.”

Rep. Callan, who serves as Vice Chair of the House Human Services and Early Learning Committee, passed two bills uplifting children and families this session. HB 1580 helps reduce hospital stays for children in crisis by helping their families connect with state agencies. HB 1204 helps families with children in out of home care build positive relationships with those caregivers.

The event featured speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions covering a variety of topics related to the issue with the goal of helping to craft robust legislative agendas for lawmakers in the coming year. 91 legislators from 41 states attended.