Prime Minister hails visit by Malaysian Foreign Minister

VIETNAM, July 19 -

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hailed the ongoing Việt Nam visit by Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Zambry Abdul Kadir on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Malaysia diplomatic ties this year, during a reception in Hà Nội on July 19.

PM Chính welcomed the Malaysian Foreign Minister and his Vietnamese counterpart to co-chair the seventh meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation from July 19-20, contributing to reviewing the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two countries and preparing for the official Việt Nam visit by the Malaysian Prime Minister and his spouse from July 20-21.

FM Zambry Abdul Kadir, for his part, affirmed that Malaysia always values and wishes to further enhance multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, its sole strategic partner within ASEAN.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the two countries' achievements made in various areas, especially in economy, trade and investment. Malaysia is now Vietnam’s second largest trade partner in ASEAN and the ninth biggest in the world. Two-way trade surpassed US$14.8 billion last year, up 17.9% annually. Malaysia is also among the top 10 biggest investors in Việt Nam, with 718 valid projects with a total registered capital of $13 billion.

PM Chính suggested both sides continue with effective cooperation in various fields under the Plan of Action to Implement the Strategic Partnership for the 2021-2025 period, facilitate the exchange of delegations at high level and jointly hold celebrations for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. He expressed his desire to achieve a balanced two-way trade volume of $18 billion.

Việt Nam will create favourable conditions for Malaysian firms to expand their operations in the country, he said.

He stressed that the two sides need to bolster collaboration in other important areas such as national defence, security, maritime, education-training, sci-tech, labour, culture, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, while expanding joint work in emerging fields such as digital economy, circular economy, and green energy.

The host proposed Malaysia help Việt Nam build capacity and develop Halal industry, as well as recognise Việt Nam's efforts in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and support the European Union’s removal of the IUU yellow card warning against Việt Nam's fisheries industry.

The guest pledged that at the meeting of the commission on July 20, both sides will review and propose directions for the implementation of bilateral high-level agreements.

The upcoming Việt Nam visit by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim will contribute to deepening bilateral strategic partnership in a substantial manner, he stressed.

He also shared the view that both sides need to work closely together at global and regional forums, maintain the unity and central role of ASEAN, and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. VNS