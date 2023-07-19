Revilla: ICC has no business meddling

PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 20, 2023 ICC HAS NO BUSINESS MEDDLING Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. is yet another high-ranking government official up in arms over reports the International Criminal Court (ICC) could be issuing warrants of arrest for some duly elected Philippine officials. He has come to the defense of fellow senator Ronald Dela Rosa and former President Rodrigo Duterte who led the country's unwavering campaign against illegal drugs which communities credit for the restoration of peace and order. It however became the favorite punching bag of Duterte's political opponents and critics. "Hindi tayo papayag sa malinaw na panghimasok na susubukang gawin ng ICC sa ating bansa. We do not need to remind them that we are a free, independent, and sovereign nation governed by our laws," the veteran lawmaker said. "Kung mayroong pananagutan, sa batas ng ating bansa dapat managot, hindi sa mga dayuhan," he stressed. "I am befuddled by the ICC's pursuit of this obvious baseless persecution while legitimate concerns and crimes against humanity are being perpetrated in other parts of the world as speak," Revilla lamented. "It is obvious the ICC's interest here is not justice but something else entirely. Binobomba at pinapatay ang mga sibilyan, guro, mga bata at mga musmos sa ibang panig ng mundo pero si Bato at Duterte ang pinanggigigilan nila," he added. "The ICC, with its patent partiality which is so manifestly politically-motivated, has totally lost its credibility. These bullies are driven by their own selfish interests, and they cannot fool us into thinking that they can discharge justice. Ginawa na nila ito sa iba't-ibang bansa na imbes mabigyang hustisya, ay lantaran nilang binalasubas ang umiiral na batas," Revilla explained. Revilla expressed his unison with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's pronouncement that the Senate will extend its protection over its members and will not in any way surrender its integrity and independence, adding "especially to foreign interests."