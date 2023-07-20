Binay: Senate holds topping-off rites for new Senate building

SENATE HOLDS TOPPING-OFF RITES FOR NEW SENATE BUILDING

The Senate conducted the topping-off ceremony for the New Senate Building in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Thursday, July 20.

"The topping-off ceremony is symbolic of our recovery from the pandemic. Tuloy-tuloy na ang pag-arangkada natin pagkatapos maantala dahil sa pandemya," Senator Nancy Binay, who is in charge of coordination efforts for the construction as the chair of the Committee on Accounts, said.

Binay was joined by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senators Cynthia Villar, JV Ejercito, Ronald Dela Rosa, and Bong Go. Also present were former Senate President Tito Sotto and former Senator Ralph Recto. Other guests included Department of Public Works and Highways Sec. Manuel Bonoan, Bases Conversion and Development Authority Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano.

Binay said that with the topping-off, the Senate is on target to open for partial operations by July 2024.

"May instruction kasi Senate President Zubiri to conduct the opening of Session next year sa Bagong Senado," said Binay.

"Ang topping-off ay isang tradition na ginagawa para gunitain ang pagkumpleto sa structural frame ng isang building sa pamamagitan ng pagkabit ng huling structural beam nito," she added.

The NSB aims to be one of the first green building- certified government facilities under Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) Program.

"In the face of climate change the government should walk the talk in promoting the use of sustainable structures," said the lawmaker.

Binay said that the NSB integrates sustainable features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and the use of eco-friendly materials. It would also consume between 30 to 50 percent less energy than standard buildings.

Its construction was green-lit by the 17th Congress in 2017 after former Sen. Lacson, the then-chair of the Committee on Accounts, in 2016 called for the need to relocate to a new site due to increasing space limitations and the need for enhanced facilities.

The Senate rents the building housing its offices in Pasay City from the Government Service Insurance System, and its parking lot is leased from the Social Security System. From May 1, 1996 to December 31, 2017, the Senate had paid P2.24 billion in rental fees.