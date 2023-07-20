Karneel’s Culinary Journey to Tanoa Waterfront’s Helm

Mr. Karneel Manik Samy, a young and shy lad from the Sun Coast of Rakiraki is shining high after being appointed as the Head Chef at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel, Lautoka.

After completing his Trade Certificate III and IV in Cookery at the Fiji National University in Namaka, in 2014 and a short venture at the Hard Rock Café at Port Denarau, Karneel, joined his hometown’s Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel as a Chef in 2015.

He was promoted to Duty Chef in April 2017 where he managed the team during his shift ensuring that only the best is served to all his guests visiting his hometown either for business or leisure.

In June 2019, he got an opportunity to further enhance his career at the Iconic Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka where he took the role of an Assistant Cook.

The month of June came out lucky for Karneel when he got promoted as the Head Chef at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel earlier this month. He now manages a group of 12 Chefs.

Noting cooking as one of his hobbies does not come as a surprise as Karneel does not limit his passion to what is on the menu but seeks to explores opportunities in creating new dishes to delight his guests.

Karneel also loves to read books, socialize, help others, meet new people, play soccer, and travel and no doubt some these will compliment him in his new role as the head chef.

“I would like to thank the Directors and Executive Management for confiding in me to lead the culinary Team at the most iconic Hotel in Lautoka, the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel. I have worked with most of my colleagues during my time here and will continue to work together to ensure our guests’ dining experience is second to none in the Sugar City”’ stated Karneel in his new position as Head Chef. Karneel is also grateful to Group Executive Chef Sarjheel Singh for mentoring and guiding him in his journey.

“This is yet another home-grown talent, that through his hard work and determination has progressed in his career through the years and we look forward to many more to come”, were the words of Group Human Resources Manager, Sharol Kumar Vere during the announcement on Karneel’s new role.

“Tanoa Way is all about growing from within and Karneel’s appointment reassures our commitment in developing local talents for senior management role and in line with our goal to be 100% locally owned and managed company – a vision of our Chairman, Mr YP Reddy, and Directors, “said Mr. Narend Kumar, Area GM at Tanoa Hotel Group.

Tanoa Waterfront Hotel is one of the 8 family owned and operated Tanoa Hotels established more than 50 years ago in Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga.