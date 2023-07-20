285 positions open with the Washington Conservation Corps

The Washington Conservation Corps (WCC) recently opened recruitment for 285 AmeriCorps member positions around the state.

WCC is seeking young adults, ages 18-25, and military veterans with no age restriction for field crew and Individual Placement positions. WCC members serve 11-month terms beginning Oct. 2, 2023. They receive hands-on training and mentorship while completing habitat restoration and trail enhancement projects for government, Tribal, and nonprofit partners.

All members earn a bi-weekly living allowance of $1,356 ($2,702 per month, before taxes*) along with a $6,895 AmeriCorps Education Award after successfully completing the 11-month term.

*Members with positions based in King, Snohomish, Clark, and Kitsap counties are eligible for a 4% location-based elevated living allowance.

40 years of environmental service

Created in 1983, the WCC is celebrating four decades of offering valuable conservation experience for young adults and military veterans. WCC has been an AmeriCorps program since 1994, joining the federal agency for volunteerism and national service the year after it was founded.

“As we celebrate WCC’s 40th birthday, we recognize the thousands of alums who have served in our program,” said WCC Director Bridget Talebi. “Their stories reflect the skills they gained, memories they made, education they attained, and careers they launched through service. We look forward to enrolling our next class of members this October.”

On average, WCC members plant over 600,000 native trees and shrubs, create and improve 1,000 acres of habitat, and build and maintain over 200 miles of trails every year. Members also help communities recover after local or national disasters such as flooding, wildfires, and hurricanes. In recent years, WCC assisted low-income communities impacted by Hurricane Ian in fall 2022 and supported Department of Health with assembling COVID-19 test kits in 2020 and 2021.

Position types

WCC is recruiting for a variety of field crew and Individual Placement positions. Field crew members serve outdoors on a crew of five AmeriCorps members and one crew supervisor while Individual Placement members serve independently within a partner organization.

Restoration crews: support habitat restoration projects like planting trees and shrubs, removing invasive species, and monitoring and maintaining restoration sites.

support habitat restoration projects like planting trees and shrubs, removing invasive species, and monitoring and maintaining restoration sites. Trail crews: support recreation enhancement projects like building and maintaining trails, public camping infrastructure, bridges, boardwalks, and more.

support recreation enhancement projects like building and maintaining trails, public camping infrastructure, bridges, boardwalks, and more. Spike crews: travel around Washington to complete restoration and recreation-focused projects. Members receive food and lodging while in travel status.

travel around Washington to complete restoration and recreation-focused projects. Members receive food and lodging while in travel status. Individual Placements (IPs): serve directly with natural resource professionals, supporting environmental monitoring, restoration, and education.

To apply:

Interviews are scheduled on a rolling basis, so applying early is recommended.

Contact information

Rachel Wendling

WCC Communications Coordinator

rachel.wendling@ecy.wa.gov

564-669-3206