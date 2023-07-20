Puyallup construction material company fined for waste violations

OLYMPIA –

A Puyallup foam insulation manufacturer was fined $40,000 by the Washington Department of Ecology for failing to properly designate its hazardous waste for several years. Designation is the process of determining if a waste is dangerous and what the hazards may be. It’s the first step in proper waste management.

In April 2022, Ecology inspectors found that Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), a maker of rigid foam insulation, failed to properly designate certain foam insulation boards along with the dust that is generated in the manufacturing process. The boards and dust contain a chlorinated flame retardant that is designated as a dangerous waste under state law.

Failing to designate waste is a violation of Washington’s Dangerous Waste Regulations because it can lead to risky waste management practices and illegal disposal. When dangerous wastes are mishandled, the chances become higher that people and the environment will be exposed to potential hazards.

Many businesses generate some sort of dangerous waste that can be harmful. It is the responsibility of each business to designate and manage their waste so that it can be safely disposed of. Improper handling of these materials can result in significant legal and financial consequences.

Regulations vary by state. Washington is a recognized leader in hazardous waste management that protects both human health and the environment. Businesses are encouraged to review current procedures for waste designation and management.

CCM has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.