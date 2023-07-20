MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 10, 2023, to Monday, July 17, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 10, 2023, through Monday, July 17, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 10, 2023

A Stoeger Cougar 8000 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Oak Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Daijon Carson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-111-347

A SCCY Industries CPZ-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 57th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-111-581

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Niquan Odumn, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Bench Warrant, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Distribute of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-111-915

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-112-182

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5700 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Deonte Toatley, of no fixed address, 28-year-old Travaughn Johnson, of no fixed address, and 26-year-old Deron Tyree Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-112-212

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Rashaad Malik McDowell, of Northwest, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-112-423

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun and a “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Demarco Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-112-424

A Phoenix Arms HP-22A .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-112-637

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-112-739

A Smith & Wesson CTG RG40 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Calvin Shade Hardy, of Hillcrest Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-112-771

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Nazir Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-112-845

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-112-960

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street and Parkwood Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Bianca Stancil, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-112-978

Thursday, July 13, 2023

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Imanuel Keon Cooper, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-328

A Century Arms Canik Mete SF 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-332

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tyler Dupree Richardson, of Bowie, MD, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Distribute of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-337

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 700 block of 48th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Charles Wesley Diondreal Brookes, of Northwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Zevian Lavenski Andre Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-380

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Shalon Shorter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-475

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Prentiss Taylor Jones, of Arlington, VA, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-486

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Kasey Wayman Melton, of Fort George Meade, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-113-499

A Century Arms Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Robert Lewis Johnson, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-606

Friday, July 14, 2023

A Taurus 24/7 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old James Hollinquest, Jr., of Zachary, LA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-113-846

A Walther PK-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-113-862

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-113-872

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 37-year-old Tyrell Jovan Williams, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Lamar Andrew Wright, of no fixed address, 30-year-old Brandon Devante McCrae, of Fort Washington, MD, and 28-year-old Christopher Alonzo McCrae, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-114-100

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Javon Julius Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 23-114-184

Saturday, July 15, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block 20th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Delondo Andres Boyd, Jr., of Indian Head, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-114-229

A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 20th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kayla Quinea Nimmo, of Norfolk, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-114-285

A Springfield Armory XP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Lindsey William Robinson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-114-343

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Aaron Keith Little, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-114-385

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-114-525

A Heckler & Koch VP9-SK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-114-537

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-114-732

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-114-814

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-114-856

Sunday, July 16, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Davon Mike Pitt, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-115-179

A .300 caliber AR-15 assault rifle was recovered in the 3000 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Keith Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-115-440

Monday, July 17, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 60th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Jalil Demond Brodie, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-115-889

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tyrone Curtis Phillip, Jr., of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-115-924

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Clarence Minor, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-115-978

A Sig Sauer P-226 Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Antonio Daylos Harrison, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Simple Assault, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-116-079

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

