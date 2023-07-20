Additional Offense Added* Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the Second District.

In each of the below offenses the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northwest CCN:23-087-221

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 9:45 am in the 1300 block of L Street Northwest. CCN: 23-104-659

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 7:14 pm, in the 1000 block of 24th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-113-361

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: