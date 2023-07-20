Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin around Aberdeen

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Contact: Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on several highways in the Aberdeen area beginning Monday, July 24, 2023.

Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order, with fog seal applications to follow behind the completed chip seals:

U.S. Highway 12 – Project begins west of Aberdeen and moves west for 26 miles to Ipswich. Traffic Control will be set up on Monday, July 24, 2023. The chip seal will begin on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and take approximately two days to complete.

S.D. Highway 45 – Project begins at the junction of Highway 12 and moves south for 18 miles to S.D. Highway 20. The project is anticipated to take three to four days to complete on this route.

S.D. Highway 10 – Project begins east of Britton and moves east for 11 miles to Marshall County Highway #5. The project is anticipated to take three days to complete on this route.

U.S. Highway 281 – Project is located at the weigh scale site at the North Dakota border. The project is anticipated to take one day to complete at this site.

S.D. Highway 10 - Project begins in Leola and moves east for 19 miles to Highway 281. The project is anticipated to take three to four days to complete on this route.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within two weeks of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. from Mobridge, SD is the prime contractor on the $3.2 million project.

