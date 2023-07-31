iBlissLife Announces Rapid Onset Technology in New Line of Healthy Cannabis Drinks
iBlissLife announces their Micro-Structured Emulsion technology that enables the onset of cannabis effects within one minute.
iBlissLife, innovators in the wellness industry, are proud to announce their disruptive technology that delivers rapid, sustained effects to consumers in the functional beverage industry. The iBlissLife focuses on complimenting the body's natural processes and enabling a rapid uptake of plant based superfoods.
— Paul Aston, Co-Founder & CTO
At the heart of iBlissLifeLife's success is its unique Micro-Structured Emulsion (MSE), enabling a quick onset after consumption, typically within a minute or less for most consumers. This impressive speed differentiates iBlissLife and its products from the market, as they work synergistically with the body, resembling the way cells function within it.
"iBlissLife is changing the game by offering a natural and holistic approach to wellness," says Nate Zeke, Cofounder and CEO at iBlissLife. "Our products are specifically formulated to complement the human body, allowing users to experience the desired effects quickly and reliably."
“Unlike competing brands that rely on nano-emulsions we encapsulate cannabinoids and terpenes in a Nano-structured particle designed for rapid oral absorption. Our formulation bypasses first-pass metabolism, readily transports through the bloodstream, and hits target receptors in a matter of minutes.” Said Paul Aston, company Co-Founder & CTO
In order to optimize our natural metabolism and processes, iBlissLife compliments the body's transportation systems. By doing so, iBlissLife avoids overwhelming the body and triggering a negative response, ensuring a more harmonious, predictable, and effective experience.
"Our commitment to developing an administration route that seamlessly integrates with the human body has been paramount in creating our products ," adds Mr. Zeke. "With iBlissLife, users no longer need to wait 15 to 45 minutes in uncertainty. Within minutes, they can feel the uplifting effects of our drinks.
iBlissLife is entering a rapidly growing $290 Billion functional beverage market and has plans for global. By revolutionizing the industry with its rapid onset and complementary approach, iBlissLife sets a new standard for excellence in wellness products.
For more information about iBlissLife and its groundbreaking line of products, please visit www.iBliss.life
About iBlissLife
iBlissLife is a leading innovator in the wellness industry, dedicated to providing cutting-edge products that work in harmony with the body's natural processes. With a focus on rapid onset and complementary effects, iBlissLife aims to deliver unparalleled wellness experiences to users. For more information, visit www.iBliss.life.
