Compassionate Leadership in Finance (CLiF) Opens Registration for Third Annual Training Program for Financial Leaders
Executive Leadership Program Teaches Mindfulness-Based Leadership Skills to Facilitate Personal and Business Growth and Resilience
This is the right time and place for CLiF. A new paradigm of leadership is emerging that clearly recognizes profits and compassion are not mutually exclusive and are more correlated than most believe.”GARRISON, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The financial industry has seen tremendous turbulence in recent decades. As a result, there is increasing demand for leaders in the industry to prioritize more sound, purpose-driven, and socially responsible practices. The Compassionate Leadership in Finance (CLiF) Program, offered by the Garrison Institute, provides executives with the wellness, resilience, and leadership skills needed to align their own growing needs with those of their companies and their clients, as well as the growing demands of society.
— Nathan Romano, President of Atalaya Capital Management
Via a three-month immersive executive leadership development program, CLiF empowers senior and rising finance leaders to utilize mindful and compassionate leadership to strengthen the guiding purpose shared by their employees, businesses, and society. Leading organizations from Harvard to Google identify purpose-driven leadership as a value driver in business, with better long-term outcomes for business and society.
“This is the right time and place for CLiF,” said Nathan Romano, President of Atalaya Capital Management and CLiF Advisory Council member. “A new paradigm of leadership is emerging that clearly recognizes profits and compassion are not mutually exclusive and are more correlated than most believe.”
The business case is clear: through developing compassion for self, others and society, leaders learn to better manage teams, develop and retain talent, create an inclusive culture, and realize the ESG and DEI goals adopted by their organizations. This change in leadership approach can ultimately contribute to a more productive company and a more sustainable and equitable economy.
“Our world is in great danger – politically, socially, and environmentally. If business can lead with compassion and human kindness first, it will go a long way towards solving these issues. CLiF is the guidebook and support network that will make this more possible for you,” says Howard Fischer of Gratitude Railroad, Chairman Emeritus Basso Capital Management and CLiF Advisory Council member.
The next CLiF program starts October 31, 2023, and includes a two-day retreat at the Garrison Institute, four webinars and four online work group sessions. Additionally, CLiF participants will become part of the CLiF Community of Practice, a closed and trusted network of peers. CLiF alumni include executives from Bank of America, the Ford Foundation, Dream CA, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and TD Securities.
For more information and to apply for the program this fall, please visit: https://www.garrisoninstitute.org/initiatives/programs/compassionate-leadership-in-finance-clif-program/
Faculty members include:
· Sander Tideman, Program Director, CLiF, author and former senior finance executive
· Annemieke van der Werff, Program Director CLiF North America, former CHRO and global HR executive in the financial industry
Guest Faculty:
· Dr. Matthias Birk, Adjunct Professor for Leadership at New York University
· Dr. Dan Siegel, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and executive director of the Mindsight Institute
“The financial services industry is an extraordinary leverage point to address the most significant issues facing our planet,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose, founder and president of Jonathan Rose Companies and co-founder and board chair of the Garrison Institute. “More than ever, financial leaders are looking to include wisdom and compassion to steer their institutions and investments through these current complex times.”
Summarizing, the CLiF program provides a pathway to substantial positive impact on employers, employees, and clients, thus driving professional growth, greater happiness, and increased clarity – and ultimately transforming the financial sector into a force for good. “We are providing participants with a pre-competitive advantage,” says Sander Tideman, Program Director. “Even if they work in different institutions, our cohorts are learning to cultivate the collective capacity to address the increasing challenges facing society today.”
For more information about the CLiF program, visit the Garrison Institute website.
********
About the Garrison Institute
Founded in 2003, the Garrison Institute is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian organization exploring the intersection of contemplation and engaged action in the world. The mission is to apply the transformative power of contemplation to today's pressing social and environmental concerns, helping build a more compassionate, resilient future. We seek to create conditions for positive, systemic social and environmental change through a collaborative endeavor of science and spirituality. For more information, please visit: www.garrisoninstitute.org.
For Program Inquiries:
Sander Tideman
sander.tideman@garrisoninstitute-int.org
Annemieke Van Der Werff
annemiekevanderwerff@garrisoninstitute.org
William Haynes
BackBay Communications
+1 617-391-0790
bill.haynes@backbaycommunications.com