Chief Joseph Scenic Highway (WY296) slide repair project starts

A $2.06 million slide repair project started July 6 on WY296, about 27 miles west of the WY296/WY120 intersection west of Cody.

Prime contractor on the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway slide is Oftedal Construction, Inc., of Casper. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.

Project work on the Telephone Creek slide consists of slide repair, including construction of a dirt toe berm, installation of slide stabilization rock, roadway settlement repair and other work at milepost 18.7 on WY296.

"Slide stabilization work has begun," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Roadway traffic is moved into one lane and is controlled by flaggers during working hours and temporary traffic signals during non-working hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Motorists are required to slow to 20 mph through the Telephone Creek slide work zone.

A 12-foot width restriction is in place during the slide repair project.

"Please slow down through the work zone, and watch for workers," Frost said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220, or by email.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.