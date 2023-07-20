9th Government congratulates Bishop Leandro Maria Alves on his elevation to Bishop of the Diocese of Baucau

Thu. 20 of July of 2023, 08:36h

The 9th Constitutional Government of Timor-Leste conveys its most sincere congratulations to Bishop Leandro Maria Alves on his elevation to Bishop of the Diocese of Baucau at an episcopal ordination ceremony held at the Cathedral of Baucau tomorrow, July 21st, 2023.

On Sunday, July 23rd, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the First Pontifical Mass will be held, a solemn moment that marks the beginning of the episcopal service of the new Bishop of Baucau.

The Government Spokesperson, the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, on behalf of the 9th Constitutional Government of Timor-Leste, expressed “the most sincere congratulations to Bishop Leandro Maria Alves on his elevation to Bishop of the Diocese of Baucau” and wished “a journey filled with wisdom and success in the leadership of the Diocese”, emphasising the “confidence that Bishop Leandro Maria Alves will continue to play a significant role in promoting the spiritual and social well-being of our people”.

