AUSTRALIA SUPPORTS A CYBER SECURE SAMOA

Apia, SAMOA – In collaboration with Samoa’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and its Samoa Computer Emergency Response Team (SamCERT) Division, Australia is working together with Samoa to strengthen its cybersecurity framework and its ability to respond to cyber threats.

This week (17-21 July 2023), Retrospect Labs is delivering a ‘Defensive Readiness and Cyber Security Exercise Program’, a series of cyber security exercise-based workshops and hands-on training for Samoa’s critical infrastructure organisations from both private and public sectors. This program was developed by Retrospect Labs together with MCIT to better reflect Samoa’s cyber security needs. Retrospect Labs, an Australian-based cybersecurity firm, has been funded by the Australian Government to deliver these trainings in Samoa and the region.

Australia’s support for Samoa’s cyber security aligns with the Pathway for the Development of Samoa and its National Cyber-Security Strategy which aims to address cyber-crime, build a modern cyber-safe digital economy, and promote the appropriate use of technology.

“We know the transformative power of the digital world to connect and lift communities. A safe and secure digital ecosystem ensures people and ideas continue to flourish. We are working together with Samoa and the region to ensure we are equipped to tackle the evolving challenges in cyberspace,” said Her Excellency Emily Luck, Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa.

“As experienced Incident Responders, we understand firsthand the challenges organisations face in responding to a cyber security incident. We also understand how catastrophic a cyber incident can be, and how critical Incident Response skills are to limiting the impact and harm from a cyber incident. We’re very proud to be delivering our exercise program in Samoa, and to be part of Samoa’s journey to continue to improve their Incident Response readiness and resilience,” said Ryan Janosevic, the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Retrospect Labs.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Australian Government for their continuous support in cybersecurity. Through the establishment of SamCERT under the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, they have dealt with cyber issues and acted as frontliners in responding to any cyber incident in Samoa. The training conducted by Retrospect Labs this week is another testament to this support, and we are grateful for their assistance,” said Lefaoalii Unutoa Auelua-Fonoti, the Chief Executive Officer of the MCIT.

Australia continues to support Samoa’s cyber aspirations, including through support for MCIT’s SamCERT Division since its establishment in 2019. SamCERT is Samoa’s National Cyber Security Agency that provides awareness and support to Samoans and local organisations to be better able to respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents.

For media enquiries, contact Jordan Kwan on Jordan.Kwan@dfat.gov.au