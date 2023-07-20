Ninth Constitutional Government

July 20th, 2023

Press Release

9th Government congratulates Bishop Leandro Maria Alves on his elevation to Bishop of the Diocese of Baucau



The 9th Constitutional Government of Timor-Leste conveys its most sincere congratulations to Bishop Leandro Maria Alves on his elevation to Bishop of the Diocese of Baucau at an episcopal ordination ceremony held at the Cathedral of Baucau tomorrow, July 21st, 2023.

On Sunday, July 23rd, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the First Pontifical Mass will be held, a solemn moment that marks the beginning of the episcopal service of the new Bishop of Baucau.

Bishop Leandro Maria Alves succeeds Bishop Basílio do Nascimento, the first bishop of Baucau, who died on October 30th, 2021. Pope Francis announced the appointment of Bishop Leandro Maria Alves on April 26th.

Born on May 10th, 1974, in Ermera, Bishop Leandro Maria Alves studied at the seminary of Kupang, Indonesia, and the Major Seminary of Évora, Portugal, having done his theological training at the Portuguese Catholic University.

As a priest, since December 8th, 2006, Bishop Leandro Maria Alves has held several relevant roles in the Catholic Church in Timor-Leste, including the position of deputy pastor of the Cathedral of Dili, educator at the Major Seminary of St. Peter and St. Paul (2008-2011), director of the St. Paul Diocesan Foundation of Dili and responsible for several projects related to education.

Professor of Dogmatic Theology, Bishop Leandro Maria Alves was also executive secretary of the Timorese Episcopal Conference (CET) and was parish priest of Dili Cathedral, where he collaborated with the Archbishop of Dili, Virgílio do Carmo da Silva, who was elevated to cardinal in August 2022, also by Pope Francis.

The Government Spokesperson, the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Mr Agio Pereira, on behalf of the 9th Constitutional Government of Timor-Leste, expressed “the most sincere congratulations to Bishop Leandro Maria Alves on his elevation to Bishop of the Diocese of Baucau” and wished “a journey filled with wisdom and success in the leadership of the Diocese”, emphasising the “confidence that Bishop Leandro Maria Alves will continue to play a significant role in promoting the spiritual and social well-being of our people”. END