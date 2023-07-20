Laredo Field Office CBP officers remind traveling public of inspection reporting requirements, consequences for departing port without inspection

LAREDO, Texas –U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and management from Laredo Field Office are reminding the traveling public of inspection reporting requirements and advise that there is a significant monetary fine issued and the possibility of federal prosecution for those who attempt to depart the CBP inspection area without inspection.

“We want the traveling public to be mindful that they are subject to inspection when they enter the U.S. from a foreign country at the port of entry and those who would attempt to evade inspection or run the port face a $5,000 fine, vehicle seizure and may face criminal prosecution,” said Acting Director, Field Operations Eugene Crawford, Laredo Field Office. “Would-be port runners pose a serious public safety threat to our officers and the traveling public. CBP remains committed to preventing such attempts, penalizing and prosecuting those who do and educating the community about inspection reporting requirements to prevent further port running attempts.”

CBP has seen a recent rise in attempts to run or depart South Texas ports of entry before concluding inspection and has implemented traffic control and similar safety measures to deter future attempts.

As expressly stated within 19 CFR 162.6, “all persons, baggage and merchandise arriving in the Customs territory of the United States from places outside thereof are liable to inspection by a CBP officer." Unless exempt by diplomatic status, all persons entering the United States, including U.S. citizens, are subject to examination and search by CBP officers.

Violators face civil or criminal penalties for failing to complete inspection, departing the port of entry without permission, and port running.

According to 19 USC 1433 and 19 USC 1581, civil penalties may include a $5,000 fine, seizure of vehicle or forfeiture for the first violation, and a $10,000 penalty for each subsequent violation.

Additionally, violators who are criminally prosecuted may face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.

