Senn Participates in White House States Convening on Child Care

OLYMPIA – Washington State Representative Tana Senn participated in the prestigious White House States Convening on Child Care today. As a dedicated childcare proponent in Washington state, Rep. Senn’s White House invitation underscores her leadership in advancing childcare policies.

The White House States Convening on Child Care brought together 90 legislators from across the nation to engage in discussions with senior White House officials on childcare access, affordability and workforce.

“What an honor to be at the White House to discuss childcare,” said Senn. “It was great to be in a room where we don’t have to talk about the ‘why’ of childcare but get right down to the ‘how.’”

Chair of the Human Services, Youth and Early Learning Committee, Rep. Senn is known for her policy chops related to childcare, including developing and sponsoring the Fair Start for Kids Act, a transformational law passed in 2021 that is positively impacting childcare and families across our state. This year, Rep. Senn passed House Bill 1199, which prevents HOA’s from banning childcare, ensuring more local childcare options for families.

“Investing in a fair start for every child and providing childcare and early supports is not only crucial for kids and families, but for the prosperity of our communities, businesses and nation as a whole,” said Senn. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my fellow legislators and the Biden Administration to advance effective childcare policies and investments that will treat childcare as the critical public good that it is.”

Rep. Senn was joined at the White House by Washington State Representative Lisa Callan and Senator Claire Wilson.