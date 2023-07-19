Senator Carper, FEMA to Give Hurricane Preparedness Tips Friday in Sussex County, DE

On July 21, 2023, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) will join FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, FEMA Region 3 administrator MaryAnn Tierney, and Delaware emergency management officials to provide tips to the public on how to be prepared for extreme weather this hurricane season at the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center.

Members of the media are invited to join for remarks and tour of the county emergency operations/911 center.

Event Details:

Contact Us:

If you have any questions, please contact FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs:

FEMA Region 3 Congressional Affairs at FEMA-R3-CongQ@fema.dhs.gov

FEMA Region 3 News Desk at 215-931-5597 or at FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

FEMA's mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3's jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

