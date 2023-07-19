Submit Release
Senator Carper, FEMA to Give Hurricane Preparedness Tips Friday in Sussex County, DE

On July 21, 2023, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) will join FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, FEMA Region 3 administrator MaryAnn Tierney, and Delaware emergency management officials to provide tips to the public on how to be prepared for extreme weather this hurricane season at the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center. 

Members of the media are invited to join for remarks and tour of the county emergency operations/911 center. 

Event Details:

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. 

