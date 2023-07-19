Governor orders flags to half-staff in mourning of Officer Anthony Ferguson

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff from July 20 to July 24 in mourning for Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson, who was shot in the line of duty and died on July 16, 2023.

Officer Ferguson served in the Alamogordo Police Department for 11 years. While in the patrol division, he stepped into a leadership role as a field training officer guiding new officers at the beginning of their careers.

“I have ordered flags at half-staff to honor Officer Ferguson’s life, the sacrifice he gave for our safety, his family and the Alamogordo Police Department as we all mourn this tragic loss,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

All flags in the state will remain at half-staff until sundown Monday, July 24.