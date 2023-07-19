Top NYC Personal Injury Attorney Shares 5 Rules for a Safer Beach Visit

With Free Access to Five Public Beaches, Top Personal Injury Attorney Mitchel Ashley Reminds New Yorkers to Recreate Safely This Summer Season

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATED, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Summertime is beach time. In fact, New York residents enjoy access to five public beaches - one in every borough but Manhattan - via the subway or Staten Island Ferry. These beautiful locales are not without their potential dangers, as top Personal Injury Attorney Mitchel Ashley of New York City’s The Ashley Law Firm can attest. This season, the respected legal expert reminds swimmers and sunbathers to exercise practical cautionary measures in order to safeguard their experience.“The last thing anyone wants or expects is to suffer a personal injury during a lighthearted day at the beach,” shares Ashley. “My goal is to make sure you don’t need my services by discussing some of the ways you can keep yourself safe.”Both locals and out-of-towners find fun, sun, and relaxation at New York’s bevy of free public beaches. During the state’s notoriously sweltering summer months, Rockaway Beach in Queens, Coney Island Beach, Brighton Beach, and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn, and Midland Beach in Staten Island provide a vital escape from cramped city quarters. Before undertaking an outing, here are five crucial rules to remember:Know how to swim. Take a class or accompany an experienced friend. The ocean is full of surprises - not all of them good - so only strong swimmers should embark into the water past knee level.Only swim in designated areas. Watch for colored flags (erected by lifeguards) that inform visitors of current water conditions. A green flag means that conditions are good. A yellow flag requires caution, due to aspects like high tide, a strong undertow, and other variables. A red flag denotes dangerous conditions. A double red flag indicates extreme danger. A purple flag indicates the presence of potentially dangerous sea creatures, such as a high population of jellyfish, stingrays, or even sharks.Never dive off of the pier or jetty. Visibility is too limited in these areas and there are too many potentially dangerous structures beneath the surface.Do not bring alcohol or glass containers of any kind. These items are illegal on New York beaches.Use sunscreen. Protection from sun damage is just as important as watching out for other harmful elements.“All five beaches are City-owned, which means that should you need to bring a case for injuries you sustained, the City rules apply,” adds Ashley. “We have to file a Notice of Claim within 90 days of the incident, which means you need to be in touch with me quickly so a proper investigation can occur and we can file the necessary documentation to protect your rights.”Visit Theashleylawfirm.com to read real-world reviews about the team’s outstanding approach or browse recent verdicts and settlements that helped change clients’ lives for the better. Call 212-513-1300 now for a free consultation, and pay nothing until a verdict or settlement is granted. Follow @theashleylawfirm for industry updates, including a live segment with Ashley every Monday at 6pm EST covering a variety of legal topics.# # #About The Ashley Law Firm:The Ashley Law Firm was established in 2009 by accomplished personal injury attorney Mitchel Ashley on values of dedication, integrity, and personal attention. Managing multiple cases each year in a variety of personal injury areas, including auto/transport accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, police brutality, and more, Ashley’s team fights tirelessly for the compensation and peace of mind that clients deserve. With one goal in mind - the be the best personal injury law firm in New York - Ashley has obtained millions of dollars in verdicts, bringing claims to a quick and satisfactory resolution with a compassionate, professional approach. He and his five-star team are prepared to take cases to the jury, if necessary, in order to win maximum compensation. Call 212-513-1300 now for a free consultation. Visit Theashleylawfirm.com to learn more.