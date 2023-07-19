Canoe Financial announces progression within the energy team

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe”) today announced that, consistent with a long-term strategy for management of Canoe’s energy mandates, Rafi Tahmazian has advised that David Szybunka is being promoted to Senior Portfolio Manager and will join Rafi as Co-Head of Canoe’s energy team.



“I’ve known David since his early days at Peters & Co., an investment dealer specializing in the energy sector. Over nine years at Canoe, David has earned my confidence and that of his peers and the many advisors that trust Canoe with their clients’ assets,” said Tahmazian. “David has been instrumental in making our energy franchise one of the most highly regarded in the country with David being recognized by the sell-side as a six-time TopGun Investment Mind recipient.”

“His promotion brings to fruition years of mentorship and succession planning and it’s the right time to have David join me as Co-Head of the energy team,” said Tahmazian who will continue to be co-manager of Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP, an unconstrained long/short prospectus-exempt fund and 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards winner for 1-, 3-and 5-year returns (equity focused funds).

As Co-Heads, Rafi and David will continue to work closely to maximize returns and manage risks for all of Canoe’s energy mandates. David will assume the portfolio management responsibilities from Rafi for Canoe Energy Portfolio Class and Canoe Energy Income Portfolio Class, both long-only mutual funds, effective July 20, 2023.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $13 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

