New Mystery Novel Set in 1950s Raises Political, Social Issues Still Ringing True Today
DEAD TO RIGHTS by Bailey Herrington
The storytelling is masterful, as the author weaves a complex web of murder and conspiracy. The plot unfolds with precision, keeping readers guessing at every turn.”UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The various threads of the story…are emblematic of the political, social, economic and cultural atmosphere prevalent during the Fifties in the U.S., a veritable warehouse of material for murder mysteries.”
— Goodreads Reviewer
So says author Baily Herrington of his fast-paced and thought-provoking thriller DEAD TO RIGHTS. What he doesn’t say, but his tight mystery delivers, is that those threads represent issues far beyond your typical whodunnit that still resonate in our society today.
The book raises important questions by setting the story 75 years ago and letting readers consider their own beliefs in a world today that is unrecognizable to Herrington’s cast of characters. Those beliefs involve everything from illegal government operations to sexual norms.
In 1953, David Elliott is a college sophomore and American Literature major who plays baseball and is notorious for his recklessness. The day after his beloved Professor Stephen Jeffrey ostensibly commits suicide, David receives a coded message from the late instructor. Assisted by his cousin Judy and two students, William Glenny and Robert Barlow, David deciphers the message which contains evidence that Jeffrey was murdered, and reveals illegal activities undertaken by the CIA.
Attempts to make the evidence public entangle David and Judy in intrigue, murder and peril masterminded by a cadre of CIA operatives. Only their courage and ingenuity can save them from falling victim to staged murders. As they fight to survive, David and Judy face revelations both personal and political which will upend their lives.
Herrington's ability to balance personal and political revelations within the narrative is exceptional. As David and Judy fight for their lives, they confront not only numerous external threats but also internal turmoil and self-discovery. Herrington’s nuanced character development adds an extra layer of depth to the storytelling, with protagonists constantly evolving and facing their own demons as they navigate a treacherous landscape. Emotional investment is guaranteed as these characters make themselves near and dear to readers’ hearts.
The pacing of the novel is expertly handled, with tension and suspense building gradually throughout the serpentine narrative. Herrington knows precisely when to introduce new twists and revelations, keeping readers on the edge of their seats with well-executed surprises. Says one Amazon reviewer, “Bailey has written a book that captures your interest and wanting to know more right off the bat…A great suspense novel of fact and fiction.”
In DEAD TO RIGHTS, Bailey Herrington demonstrates a remarkable ability to craft a compelling story with engaging characters and impeccable writing. Fans of suspenseful thrillers and historical fiction will find themselves thoroughly engrossed in this mesmerizing tale of danger, courage, and personal transformation.
DEAD TO RIGHTS is available on Amazon and other retail outlets where books are sold.
“The storytelling is masterful, as the author weaves a complex web of murder and conspiracy. The plot unfolds with precision, keeping readers guessing at every turn.” —Goodreads reviewer
About the author:
Bailey Herrington hails from western Pennsylvania. Born in Pittsburgh, he lived in Erie during his school years. As an ordained Lutheran pastor, Herrington served churches in Pennsylvania and West Virginia for 24 years.
A Writers' Digest Short Story course taught him to revise and hone plots, characters, and scenes. Bailey says, "Had I taken the course at the start of my ministry, my sermons would have been better – and shorter!"
He has written and published four mysteries based on actual crimes: What the Barber Knew, Dead to Rights, Pack of Scoundrels, and The Girl in the Orange Maillot.
Bailey lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with his wife Karen Dumont. He loves baseball, likes to cook, play golf, read, write, visit museums, national parks and archaeological sites. Visit at https://www.baileyherrington.com.
Bailey Herrington
Bailey Herrington, Author
+1 203-226-0199
herringtonbd@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter