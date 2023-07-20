Leadership Expert Kim Carpenter Speaks about Neuroscience of Trust at Austin SHRM Conference Aug 4
Top Leadership Development Expert Provides Professional Training and Coaching that Focuses on Humanity First for Accelerated Business Growth
When team members trust one another, they know they can get in and out of healthy conflict, they take more risks to be innovative and creative, and they overcome challenges more quickly.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Carpenter, a global speaker, trainer, author and Master Executive Coach on the cutting edge movement to create human-centric workplaces, will be speaking at the Austin SHRM Annual Conference on August 4th, 2023. The conference, with the theme of Path Forward: Resignation to Retention, will focus on all aspects that cover workplace retention, diversity, and flexibility, where we strive to adapt and adjust. The pillars of Kim's people-centric philosophy set a precedent of prioritizing people in the workplace to bring more success outcomes to business.
Kim will be presenting the Neuroscience of T.R.U.S.T.: Retain Top Talent by Building a Culture of Connection. She states, “One of the most critical elements to high performing teams is a high trust factor among them. When team members trust one another, they know they can get in and out of healthy conflict, they take more risks to be innovative and creative, and they overcome challenges more quickly.”
Through this presentation, the audience will learn how their brains function in relation to trust, and how businesses can overcome an absence of trust in their teams (and themselves) to restore harmony, productivity and retain top talent.
To learn more and register for the conference, visit https://www.austinhumanresource.org/2023-Annual-Conference
Client David Rippy, Former CEO of Boss Fight Entertainment (now Netflix), says, “We continue to see a marked improvement in employee engagement, leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills. I would recommend People at the Center to companies who are ready for positive developmental change that impacts the bottom line.”
Carpenter has been featured in Forbes, and also blogs on Medium about her unique approach to business growth.
For information, visit: www.peopleatthecenter.com
About People at the Center:
People at the Center® was founded in 2010 by CEO, Kim Carpenter, with the belief that people-centric work cultures honor the human, boost the bottom line and help businesses achieve their purposes. The boutique coaching and professional training firm serves purpose-driven companies to retain top talent and develop their leaders in order to accelerate growth. The firm accomplishes this through one-on-one executive coaching, team training and company offsite experiences. www.peopleatthecenter.com
About Kim Carpenter:
Leading executive coach and entrepreneur Kim Carpenter has spent the past 20 years helping over 3000 professionals to unleash their full potential and achieve more than they ever thought possible. She is the CEO of People at the Center, a global speaker, author, trainer, and founder of “The Team Trust Index.” Carpenter is an International Coach Federation member and a graduate of Coach U’s “Advanced Coach Training Program.” She is also the founder of World Changing Women®, a support ecosystem for women on the cutting edge of business evolution. With a passion for social impact, Carpenter partners with the B1G1 global giving campaign where she ties her business activities to giving impacts. She has contributed over 2000 giving impacts to fund women’s entrepreneurship, healthcare and children’s education in underserved populations. She has served as a mentor for various startup accelerators, and is a Core Guide for the prestigious global women’s leadership organization, CHIEF.
