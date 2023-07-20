FatCats Mesa Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Bolstering Mesa's Autism Certified City Array of Certified Locations

FatCats Mesa Recognized as a Certified Autism Center™, Bolstering Mesa's Array of Certified Locations as an Autism Certified City

FatCats Mesa's commitment to inclusivity and proactive efforts in creating a welcoming environment for all exemplifies its dedication to serving the community.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

MESA, AZ, UNTIED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FatCats Mesa, a family entertainment center, proudly announces its distinction as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Through specialized training and certification provided by IBCCES, the team at FatCats Mesa has gained an in-depth understanding of autism and acquired effective communication techniques to better serve their autistic and sensory sensitive customers. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional ways the entertainment center can accommodate visitors and create detailed sensory guides for each area as part of the certification process.

As an integral part of the Autism Certified City movement initiated by Visit Mesa, FatCats Mesa joins the league of businesses dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment for the autistic and sensory-sensitive community. This significant achievement further establishes Mesa as the trailblazing city recognized worldwide as an Autism Certified City, setting an extraordinary precedent.

"FatCats' mission is to delight and connect people. This includes everyone who visits one of our centers," expressed Rodney Albo, General Manager of FatCats Mesa. "We're grateful for the opportunity to become a Certified Autism Center™ so that we can provide the hospitality and service every visitor deserves."

In addition to its certification, FatCats Mesa has introduced various initiatives to enhance the experience for autistic individuals. Well-prepared staff members are readily available to provide visitors access to calm spaces whenever the need arises. Furthermore, FatCats occasionally organizes sensory showings of select movies, ensuring an even more tailored experience for their sensory sensitive guests.

"A heartfelt congratulations to FatCats Mesa for achieving Certified Autism Center™ status," said Myron Pincomb, Chairman of the IBCCES board. "Their commitment to inclusivity and proactive efforts in creating a welcoming environment for all exemplifies its dedication to serving the community. By joining the Autism Certified City movement, FatCats Mesa solidifies Mesa's position as a global leader in accessibility initiatives."

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations, and renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About FatCats Mesa

FatCats locations combine cinemas, bowling, arcade, and grill under one roof for an unforgettable entertainment experience. Hospitality and service are hallmarks of the brand. FatCats operates 8 cinema entertainment centers across 3 western states…with more on the way.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.