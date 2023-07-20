Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,193 in the last 365 days.

Strategic Liquidity Fund Will Begin Publishing Monthly List of Top Repeat Bankruptcy Creditors

Top repeat creditors over the past 12 months.

Top repeat creditors include Google, Microsoft, Spectrum, CDW Direct, and ULINE.

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Liquidity Fund (“SLFAQ”), an investment fund that focuses on using technology and leveraging Big Data to identify opportunities to invest in bankruptcy cases will begin publishing a monthly list of the top repeat creditors it sees in bankruptcy cases. Bankruptcy filings are up 17% in 2023 from 2022 and SLFAQ is actively reviewing data in these cases, as well as historical data in an effort to assess the strength of U.S. corporations.

Joseph E. Sarachek, SLFAQ’s Managing Director, said “This data, particularly the expected poor recovery rates in retail cases, is indicative of the health of the US economy."

SLFAQ offers liquidity to vendors in these cases by buying claims or providing financing. SLFAQ has completed over 1100 transactions and $1.5 billion of debt bought/sold/realized in the past 20 years. Typical investments include purchasing claims of creditors in bankruptcy cases such as the Sears & Celsius and other major bankruptcies; judgments from trustees and receivers, loans from third party investors, and remnant assets in the wind down of bankruptcy case.

Ryan Vollenhals
SLFAQ, LLC
+1 646-827-9233
ryan@slfaqllc.com

You just read:

Strategic Liquidity Fund Will Begin Publishing Monthly List of Top Repeat Bankruptcy Creditors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more