Strategic Liquidity Fund Will Begin Publishing Monthly List of Top Repeat Bankruptcy Creditors
Top repeat creditors include Google, Microsoft, Spectrum, CDW Direct, and ULINE.SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Liquidity Fund (“SLFAQ”), an investment fund that focuses on using technology and leveraging Big Data to identify opportunities to invest in bankruptcy cases will begin publishing a monthly list of the top repeat creditors it sees in bankruptcy cases. Bankruptcy filings are up 17% in 2023 from 2022 and SLFAQ is actively reviewing data in these cases, as well as historical data in an effort to assess the strength of U.S. corporations.
Joseph E. Sarachek, SLFAQ’s Managing Director, said “This data, particularly the expected poor recovery rates in retail cases, is indicative of the health of the US economy."
SLFAQ offers liquidity to vendors in these cases by buying claims or providing financing. SLFAQ has completed over 1100 transactions and $1.5 billion of debt bought/sold/realized in the past 20 years. Typical investments include purchasing claims of creditors in bankruptcy cases such as the Sears & Celsius and other major bankruptcies; judgments from trustees and receivers, loans from third party investors, and remnant assets in the wind down of bankruptcy case.
Ryan Vollenhals
SLFAQ, LLC
+1 646-827-9233
ryan@slfaqllc.com