Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2023.



About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

